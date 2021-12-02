PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At St. Joseph
Schlarman 67, Cissna Park 52
Schlarman (67) — Jerry Reed 2 0-0 6, C.L. Dye 9 1-2 21, Ricky Soderstrom 1 0-0 3, Owen Jones 2 0-0 5, Peyton Kummerle 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 3 2-3 9, Chris Brown 1 2-3 4, Caleb Kelly 7 2-3 19, Damian Linares 0 0-0 0, Jamarrea McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 7-13 67.
Cissna Park (52) —Ethan Huse 0 0-0 0, Gavin Savoree 3 6-6 15, Chase Petey 0 0-0 0, Colson Carley 1 0-0 2, Tyler Neukamm 2 0-0 4, Malaki Verkler 7 2-6 17, Gavin Spite 5 4-8 14, Gabe Bohlmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-20 52.
Schlarman;22;26;10;9;—;67
Cissna Park;11;11;13;17;— ;52
3-point field goals — Schlarman 10 (Kelly 3, Reed 2, Dye 2, Soderstrom, Jones, Craig); Cissna Park 4 (Savoree 3, Verkler). Total fouls — Schlarman 14, Cissna Park 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At St. Joseph
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Watseka 41
Geo-RF (49) — Jace Bina 2 0-0 5, Cameron Steinbaugh 4 1-2 10, Cale Steinbaugh 8 5-8 22, Kaden Mingee 5 0-0 12, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 6-12 49.
Watseka (41) — Hagen Hoy 1 0-0 3, Braiden Walwer 3 2-4 10, Evan LaBelle 0 0-0 0, Hunter Meyer 4 5-6 13, Jordan Schroeder 3 1-2 9, Jobey Grant 2 0-2 6. Totals: 13 8-14 41.
Geo-RF;11;12;13;13;—;49
Watseka;8;8;14;11;—;41
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 5 (Mingee 2, Bina, Cameron Steinbaugh, Cale Steinbaugh); Watseka 7 (Grant 2, Schroeder 2, Walwer 2, Hoy). Total fouls — Geo-RF 10, Watseka 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
From Tuesday
At St. Joseph
Oakwood 50, Schlarman 41
Oakwood (50) — Gaven Clouse 1 2-2 4, Griffin Trees 1 2-2 4, Josh Ruch 3 0-0 8, Grant Powell 2 4-10 8, Josh Young 8 1-2 17, Dalton Hobick 3 2-4 9, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-20 50.
Schlarman (41) — Jerry Reed 0 0-0 0, CL Dye 3 1-5 8, Ricky Soderstrom 1 0-0 3, Owen Jones 1 0-0 2, Jason Craig 8 1-2 17, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Caleb Kelly 4 0-0 9. Totals: 18 2-7 41.
Oakwood;17;7;10;14;—;50
Schlarman;11;15;10;5;—;41
3-point field goals — Oakwood 3 (Ruch 2, Hobick); Schlarman 3 (Dye, Soderstrom, Kelly). Total fouls — Oakwood 12, Schlarman 18. Fouled out — Young. Technical fouls — none.
At Catlin
Arcola 58, Salt Fork 51
Arcola (58) — Lindstrom 0 0-1 0, Garcia 1 2-2 5, K 6 2-3 18, Edwards 6 0-1 13, Ale 0 0-0 0, Katz 0 2-2 2, Thomas 5 0-0 11, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-0 0, Myers 3 0-0 7, Shonkweiler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-9 58.
Salt Fork (51) — Colden Earles 5 5-6 15, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 2 2-2 6, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 3 1-1 8, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 13 4-6 28. Totals: 24 12-15 59.
Arcola;15;5;12;19;7;—;58
Salt Fork;12;13;14;12;8;—;59
3-point field goals — Arcola 7 (K 4, Edwards, Thomas, Myers); Salt Fork 1 (Norton). Total fouls — Arcola 18, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — Norton, Jones. Technical fouls — none.
At Tolono
Unity 61, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53
BHRA (53) — Brett Meidel 10 5-6 30, Ayden Ingram 1 0-0 3, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 6, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Elijah Tidwell 1 1-2 3, Braden Sackett 3 0-0 9, Dawson Dodd 0 0-0 0, Amani Stanford 0 0-0 0, Ned Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-8 53.
Unity (61) — Kimball 7 6-7 25, Cowan 1 0-1 2, Henry 4 0-0 10, Warfel 0 0-0 0, Saunders 0 0-0 0, Porter 0 0-0 0, O'Neill 0 0-0 0, Price 1 0-0 3, Langendorf 6 2-3 15, Maxwell 0 6-8 6. Totals: 19 14-18 61.
BHRA;5;14;13;21;—;53
Unity;12;23;14;12;— ;61
3-point field goals — BHRA 11 (Meidel 5, Sackett 3, Rice 2, Ingram); Unity 9 (Kimball 5, Henry 2, Price, Langendorf). Total fouls — BHRA 20, Unity 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Armstrong-Potomac 57, Covington 39
Armstrong-Potomac (57) — Ali Morgan 0-4 0-0 0, Kyla Bullington 10-17 2-2 22, Maddie Hudson 5-8 3-5 13, Mattie Kennel 3-10 0-0 6, Faith Cline 1-3 0-0 2, Carlyn Crozier 2-3 0-0 4, Brynn Spencer 1-3 0-0 2, Zoe Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 2-3 0-0 4, Jennifer Goulding 0-0 0-0 0, Gracie Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Denley Heller 2-7 0-0 4. Totals: 26-60 5-7 57.
Covington (39) — Briley Peyton 3-8 2-3 9, Shiann Haymakder 3-9 4-4 12, Lilly Hacquet 1-2 1-4 3, Magdalena Sandlin 0-1 0-0 0, Micah Stonecipher 1-2 0-1 2, Therin Holland 1-2 0-0 2, Peyton Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Holycross 0-1 0-0 0, Erica Estes 0-0 0-0 0, Sydni Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Kirkpatrick 1-2 0-0 2, Kali Pettit 3-5 1-2 7, Lauren Vale 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 14-34 8-14 39.
Armstrong-Potomac `17 `10 `14 `16 `— `57
Covington ` 8 `16 `5 `10 `— `39
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 0-5 (Morgan 0-2, Kennel 0-3). Covington 3-11 (Haymaker 2-5, Peyton 1-3, Sandlin 0-1, Holland 0-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds — Armstrong-Potomac 34 (Heller 8, Bullington 5, Cline 5, Hudson 4, Kennel 3, Morgan 2, Spencer 2, Gordon 2, Goulding 1, TEAM 2). Covington 26 (Stonecipher 5, Pettit 5, Haymaker 4, Peyton 2, Hacquet 2, Holland 2, Sandlin 1, Holycross 1, Kirkpatrick 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Armstrong-Potomac 11 (Heller 3, Bullington 2, Morgan 1, Hudson 1, Kennel 1, Cline 1, Crozier 1, Spencer 1). Covington 11 (Peyton 4, Hacquet 2, Estes 2, Haymaker 1, Holland 1, Holycross 1). Turnovers — Armstrong-Potomac 23. Covington 31. Steals — Armstrong-Potomac 21 (Crozier 7, Bullington 5, Cline 3, Morgan 2, Saltsgaver 2, Hudson 1, Gordon 1). Covington 11 (Peyton 3, Hacquet 3, Haymaker 2, Estes 1, Kirkpatrick 1, Vale 1). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 13, Covington 7. Fouled out — none.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 5-1 overall. Covington 2-3 overall.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Fountain Central 91.5, 2. Benton Central 66.5.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Blayne Fox (BC) 119.80, 2 Jacob Harshbarger (96.65)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Fountain Central (Harshbarger, Ethan Mellady, Dylan Songer, Noah Fruits) 2:03.85
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Chase Whitsman, Songer, Fruits, Riley Nelson), 1:44.07
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Nelson, Songer, Mellady, Whitsman) 3:59.29
200 freestyle — 1. Nelson 2:05.20
200 individual medley — 1. Fruits 2:24.97
50 freestyle — 1. Whitsman 23.06
100 butterfly — 1. Fruits 1:01.07
100 freestyle — 1. Whitsman 52.22
500 freestyle — 1. Nelson 5:55.91
100 backstroke — 1. Harshbarger 1:15.98
100 breaststroke — 1. Mellady 1:19.92
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Fountain Central 84, 2. Benton Central 71.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Maddie Medley (FC) 152.70
200-yard medley relay — 1. Benton Central 2:14.62, 2. Fountain Central (Josie Harshbarger, Mary Rice, Haley Webb, Emily Keeling) 2:17.42
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Medley, Rice, Keeling, Alydia Mellady) 2:01.83
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Fountain Central (Webb, Marylee Muniz, Mellady, Medley) 4:43.94
200 freestyle — 1. Webb, 2:35.30
200 individual medley — 1. Annemarie Wilson (BC) 2:37.49, 3 Rice 2:46.50
50 freestyle — 1. Mellady 28.87
100 butterfly — 1. Ainsley Honn (BC) 1:12.46, 2. Mellady 1:19.93
100 freestyle — 1. Webb 1:07.72
500 freestyle — 1. Wilson 6:24.54
100 backstroke — 1. Harshbarger 1:19.87
100 breaststroke — 1. Rice 1:19.58
PREP WRESTLING
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 42, Attica 39
106 pounds — Junior Arizmendi (A) pinned Aylah Ross, 1:20; 113 — Wyatt Walters (NV) won by forfeit; 120 — Dalton Burch (NV) won by forfeit; 126 — Logan McClimens (A) won by forfeit; 132 — Ryleigh Douglass (A) won by forfeit; 138 — Andrew Botner (NV) won by forfeit; 145 — Maggie Branstetter (A) won by forfeit; 152 — Xavier Chandler (A) won by forfeit; 160 — Bo Rice (A) dec. Landon Baker, 6-5; 170 — Tony Tucker (NV) won by forfeit; 182 — Quintin Holt (NV) won by forfeit. 195 — Brayden Schrader (NV) won by forfeit; 220 — Aiden Hinchee (NV) won by forfeit; 285 — Braden Haddock (A) pinned Appel, 1:28.
