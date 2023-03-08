PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 1A
Sectional 54
At Fountain Central
All Times EST
Feb. 28 games
Game 1 — Fountain Central 58, Attica 8
Game 2 — Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67
March 3 games
Game 4 — North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, postponed
Game 5 — Rossville vs. Faith Christian, postponed
March 4 games
Game 4 — Fountain Central 58, North Vermillion 44
Game 5 — Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49
Championship — Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40
March 11 game
Frankfort Regional 27
Championship — Fountain Central vs. Liberty Christian, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Region 24 Tournament Quarterfinals
At Mary Miller Gym
Danville Area Community College 75, John Wood Community College 52
John Wood (52) — Alexis Pohlman 5-11 2-3 12, Madison McFerrin 6-12 0-0 15, Mykaela Elliott 6-15 2-2 14, Angele Diousse 4-11 0-0 8, Brandy Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Krista Rittenhouse 1-7 0-0 3. Totals: 23-55 17-23 66.
DACC (75) — Candela Nevares 3-8 0-0 6, Alexus Mobley 9-16 1-2 20, Rylee Dowers 1-5 0-0 3, Tannah Ceader 4-9 2-4 12, Brianna Hamilton 2-7 2-6 6, Wariya Alhassan 0-1 0-0 0, Neveah Reaves 8-14 4-5 26, Laia Vidaller 0-1 0-0 0, Maria Sobany 0-0 0-0 0, Sahara Kubwalo 0-2 0-0 0, Hana Isahac 0-0 0-0 0, Jayla Greer 1-5 0-0 2, Briana Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-68 9-17 75.
John Wood;16;11;15;10;—;52
DACC;15;29;10;11;—; 75
3-point goals — John Wood 4-15 (McFerrin 3-6, Rittenhouse 1-7, Pohlman 0-2); DACC 10-27 (Reaves 6-9, Ceader 2-5, Mobley 1-3, Dowers 1-4, Nevares 0-1, Vidaller 0-1, Greer 0-2). Rebounds — John Wood 39 (Walker 10); DACC 40 (Hamilton 13). Assists — John Wood 12 (Pohlman 5); DACC 17 (Nevares, Ceader, Reaves 4). Steals — John Wood 8 (McFerrrin 4); DACC 11 (Dowers 4). Turnovers — John Wood 23, DACC 16. Total fouls — John Wood 14, DACC 10. Fouled out — Pohlman Technical fouls — John Wood bench.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.