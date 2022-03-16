NJCAA Division II National Tournament
At Mary Miller Center
Cecil College 83, Southern Arkansas University Tech 71
SAUT (71) — Kon Choi 4-10 2-2 13, Donovan Vickers 2-9 4-4 8, Montevious Dismuke 2-6 2-3 6, Allen Taylor 3-13 5-8 11, Treyon Johnson 6-10 0-0 12, Adrian Curry 4-11 0-0 11, KJ Stewart 4-6 1-2 9, Neil Rice 0-3 1-2 1, Great Nwachukwu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-69 15-21 71.
Cecil (83) —Dominick Carrington 8-14 0-0 21, Darell Johnson 6-11 1-1 13, Khalid Gates 9-15 1-4 19, Perren Gyan 2-3 0-0 4, Hassan Corbin 1-5 1-1 3, Kejuan Frager 1-4 0-0 3, Joshua Thomas 2-4 2-4 6, Jacob Valeus 3-6 1-2 8, Marlon Lewis 0-2 4-6 4, Jordon Jones 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 32-64 12-20 83.
SAUT;28;43;—;71
Cecil;44;39;—;83
3-point goals — SAUT 6-26 (Choi 3-7, Curry 3-7, Rice 0-1, Dismuke 0-2, Taylor 0-4, Vickers 0-5); Cecil 7-18 (Carrington 5-8, Valeus 1-2, Frager 1-3, Corbin 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Gates 0-3). Rebounds — SAUT 19 (Vickers 6); Cecil 42 (Gates 10). Assists — SAUT 19 (Vickers 6); Cecil 10 (Carrington, Johnson, Valeus 2). Steals — SAUT 7 (Vickers 4); Cecil 8 (Gates 2). Turnovers — SAUT 13, Cecil 14. Total fouls — SAUT 17, Cecil 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Milwaukee Area Technical College 91, Scottsdale Community College 84
Scottsdale (84) — Carson Kelly 7-14 3-4 19, Isaiah Floyd 6-11 1-3 15, Tyree Tyler 3-9 0-0 6, Unisa Turay 5-16 2-4 15, Cameron Faas 9-12 0-0 22, Elijah Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Carvey 1-4 0-0 2, Darian Masi 1-1 0-0 2, Dante Gonzales 1-4 0-0 3, Edin Smjecanin 0-3 0-1 0. Totals: 33-74 6-12 84.
Milwaukee (91) — Jaylin Scott 9-12 3-4 22, Chima Nwosu 2-6 2-2 6, Bansi King 5-10 2-2 17, Mason Johnson 4-11 0-0 8, Erik Victorson 1-5 0-0 3, Chijioke Nwosu 0-1 0-0 0, Jalen Houston 6-11 2-2 14, Karl Blanton Jr. 3-8 1-2 8, Kameron Leonard 3-8 3-5 9. Totals: 35-76 13-21 91.
Scottsdale;27;57;—;84
Milwaukee;41;50;—;91
3-point goals — Scottsdale 12-28 (Faas 4-6, Turay 3-10, Kelly 2-3, Floyd 2-6, Gonzales 1-3); Milwaukee 8-20 (King 5-9, Scott 1-1, Blanton 1-3, Victorson 1-5). Rebounds — Scottsdale 39 (Faas 8); Milwaukee 51 (Chima Nwosu 17). Assists — Scottsdale 18 (Kelly 8); Milwaukee 9 (Scott. Chima Nwosu 3). Steals — Scottsdale 5 (Kelly, Turay, Faas, Cole, Gonzales); Milwaukee 9 (Scott, Chima Nwosu, Johnson, Chijioke Nwozu 2). Turnovers — Scottsdale 20, Milwaukee 17. Total fouls — Scottsdale 19, Milwaukee 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Allen Community College 76, Florida Gateway College 67
Florida Gateway (67) — Omari Jordan 1-6 0-0 3, Jeremiah Barze 1-4 7-8 9, D'Andre Jefferson 5-11 1-2 11, Caleb Hayden 4-5 1-1 10, Jazan Johnson 7-13 2-3 16, Antonio Card 1-1 2-2 4, Nicholas Cross 1-2 0-0 3, Christian Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Eric Canavan 3-3 1-1 7, Maurice Campbell 2-8 0-0 4, Ty'darius Gulley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-54 14-17 67.
Allen (76) — Cedric Rollerson 4-6 2-4 11, Nick Whittick 0-1 1-3 1, Ed Wright 6-12 8-10 21, Zabriel Boozer 2-6 0-0 4, Brayden Thompson 2-3 3-4 7, Chris Dixon 3-7 0-0 6, Tanner Meyer 3-5 3-3 9, Brandon Lawrence 0-1 0-2 0, Cory Reynolds 0-0 1-2 1, Hayden Hermereck 0 0-0 0, Trevian Sylvester 0-0 0-0 0, Tyren Shelley 3-4 0-1 9, Ahmed Mahgoub 2-4 2-3 7, Xavier Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Christian Arndt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-49 20-32 76.
Fla. Gateway;26;41;—;67
Allen County;37;39;—;76
3-point goals — Florida Gateway 3-13 (Cross 1-1, Hayden 1-2, Jordan 1-3, Jefferson 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Campbell 0-4); Allen County 6-17 (Shelly 3-4, Rollerson 1-2, Mahgoub 1-2, Wright 1-5, Meyer 0-1, Dixon 0-3). Rebounds — Florida Gateway 26 (Jordan 4); Allen County 37 (Thompson 7). Assists — Florida Gateway 8 (Barze 3); Allen County 10 (Rollerson 4). Steals — Florida Gateway 6 (Johnson 3); Allen County 10 (Mahgoub 4). Turnovers — Florida Gateway 14, Allen County 13. Total fouls — Florida Gateway 28, Allen County 18. Fouled out — Barze. Technical fouls — none.
