DANVILLE — For 25 consecutive years, this space in the Commercial-News has been reserved for the champion of NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Teams from Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have left the Mary Miller Complex over the past quarter of a century with not only a National Championship trophy, but also a lifetime of memories.
This year, there will be no tournament because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Despite the best efforts of the NJCAA and tournament organizers, the risks involved with this pandemic are just too great to bring the 16 teams that had earned the right to compete for this year’s championship into Danville.
And while the tournament was originally postponed until April, that just wasn’t possible.
A real bummer.
Because the winner of this year’s tournament would have been a first-time champion and just looking at their season statistics, this was going to be a very offensive tournament. Six of the teams were averaging more than 90 points per game, while Milwaukee Area Tech and Davidson County, were the top-two scoring teams in the national at 103.0 and 102.5 points per game.
So, instead of spending the past week watching 26 games over five days on the Dick Shockey Court along with taking some time in the Bob Kay Hospitality Room to watch the NCAA Tournament games, we spent that time, hopefully, at home with our loved ones and washing our hands regularly and thinking of creative ways to pass the time.
Anyone want to play poker online?
This has been very difficult, and it will continue to be a test of our resolve until our favorite sports are able to return to the arena of participation.
But, let’s never forget the thousands of athletes — high school and collegiate — that will never get this opportunity in time back.
We definitely will remember the Covington Trojans who were just four wins away from an IHSAA Class 1A state title. They will never know what would have happened in the regional, semi-state or state finals.
High school athletes in Illinois and Indiana, along with the rest of the nation, are holding out hope that we will see baseball, softball and track at some point this spring, along with boys tennis and girls soccer in Illinois or girls tennis and boys golf in Indiana. The NCAA and the NJCAA has already cancelled the National Tournaments in baseball, softball, track, golf and tennis for this spring.
Sure, there are discussions about awarding extra years of eligibility on the NCAA and NJCAA levels, but it will never be the same as it is right now.
Events like the Masters, the Kentucky Derby and the French Open have all been postponed. Along with the NBA, NHL and the start of the Major League Baseball season.
Is the Indy 500 next?
What about the Olympics?
And when sports returns to our lives, hopefully, our appreciation will be at an all-time high.
To quote a song lyric “don’t know what you’ve got, till it’s gone.’’
And while as a fan and sports editor, I definitely miss the sports and the great competition, what I miss the most is the interaction with the athletes, learning their stories and sharing them with our readers.
In the past 10 days, since the sports world seemingly came to an all-out stop, we’ve caught up with a couple of former standouts from our area and our plans are to continue to contact and put together stories from current and past athletes until we can get back to normal.
Any and all suggestions are appreciated and will be considered. Please send those to sports@dancomnews.com.
Hopefully, this is just a temporary situation. Stay safe.
