DANVILLE — You don't more than 200 games in Danville Dans history without developing a few catchphrases.
In his seventh season at Danville Stadium, Eric Coleman has some words that his teams will live by during the summer.
"Protect the house" and "win the week" are two messages that the veteran manager delivers from the first day of the Prospect League season.
On Sunday afternoon, the Dans did all three as in the bottom of the ninth, pinch-hitter Kollyn All drove home the game-winning run in Danville's 6-5 victory over the Lafayette Aviators at Danville Stadium.
"We are three games in and we are still trying to find out and get to know each other,'' Coleman said. "But why not on the last day of the week, win on a walk-off.
"We had already won the week, but why not be a little greedy. We want to protect the house. We don’t want to lose at home in front of our great fans.''
Danville (3-0) was able to make that happen with a well-executed ninth inning against Lafayette reliever Tanner Simpson.
It all started with leadoff batter Weston Parke, who lined a double into left field for the Dans.
"Leading off, I knew I had to get on base for my team,'' said Parke, a sophomore-to-be from Milwaukee Area Technical College. "I was actually debating if I should bunt, but I saw the third baseman playing close to the bag so I knew that I had to swing away.''
At that point, Parke turned it over to his teammates.
"I trust my teammates,'' he said. "I knew that Ben (Higgins) was going to get the bunt down to get me to third and we would just pass the stick from there.''
Higgins not only advanced Parke to third, but he reached on a bunt single putting runners on first and third with no outs.
The Aviators (3-1) then walked Keenan Taylor, who has nine RBIs in three games, to load the bases.
Coleman went for a better matchup bringing All, a right-handed hitter, off the bench to hit for Cooper McMurray, who bats left-handed, against the Lafayette left-handed reliever.
"Kollyn hits well against left-handed pitchers,'' said Coleman.
But the Aviators countered with right-hander Kaleb Honea, who got All to ground a ball down the third-base line. Lafayette third baseman Drew Behling was unable to make a play and a wild celebration ensued around All near first base.
"You put the ball in play, good things happen,'' Coleman said.
Danville reliever Jacob Leger earned the victory after allowing a run in the top of the ninth but it could have been more if not for a double play turned by the Dans defense to get out of the jam.
"That was a big momentum boost,'' Parke said. "We were able to keep our composure and make a play when we needed it.''
Coleman was also very pleased in the first appearance of right-hander Cole Heath this season. The right-hander threw four shutout innings where he struck out six and didn't walk a batter.
"I thought that Cole set the tone for us with those four scoreless innings,'' Coleman said. "He came in a did a solid job, especially considering this was only his second day in Danville.
"He kept us in the game and he competed in the zone. Good things happen when you throw strikes.''
After a scheduled day off on Monday, the Dans are back in action on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. It will be the first of eight Two-buck Tuesdays at Danville Stadium, where admission to the game is $2, hot dogs are $2, Pepsi products are $2 and Busch Light is $2.
