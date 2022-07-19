TILTON — Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd almost got exactly what he wanted from the TB24 Memorial Tournament this past weekend.
The Speakers lost three times — once to Alton on Friday and then back-to-back losses to Barrington 7-6 on Saturday and 5-2 in Sunday’s semifinals.
“We found out that these teams — especially Barrington — are really good and we went cold at a very bad time,’’ said Shepherd, who was using this weekend’s tournament as preparation for postseason play that begins this Thursday.
“This was a big wake-up call,’’ said Post 210 shortstop Andy Onnen. “I feel like we could have beaten these teams, but this happens, and we find out that we have to play better.’’
The Speakers bounced back from their 3-2 loss to Alton on Friday with a very good 7-1 triumph over Harrisburg on Saturday morning.
“We played well,’’ said Dawson Dodd, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Post 210.
Dodd had two of the Speakers five bunt hits in the contest.
“Our bats haven’t been as hot this weekend as they have been previous this season,’’ Dodd said. “Sometimes, you have to play that small-ball game and get what you can.
“As long as it was working, we weren’t going to stop.’’
That momentum actually carried over into Saturday’s second game against Barrington as Post 210 built a 5-0 lead with a pair of run-scoring hits from Drew Pinkston and a two-run single by Dalton Hobick.
But in the bottom of the third, Barrington sent 10 batters to plate, scoring six times to take a 6-5 lead.
“Our pitchers are doing well, we just need to play better defensive behind them,’’ said Dodd, noting that Post 210 has a couple of critical errors in the six-run third for Barrington.
Shepherd agreed.
“We played really well for five of the six innings, but that one inning was a back breaker,’’ he said. “In the win over Harrisburg, we were able to execute with the bunt and moving the ball around. When we do that, good things happen.
“Against Barrington, their manager (Nate Gray) knows us very well and he pulled his corner infielders in to take that away.’’
Still, the Speakers had a chance to take the lead in the sixth inning.
Drew Wichtowski and Dawson Dodd reached with singles and Landen Haurez drew a walk to load the bases with one out and Barrington clinging to a 7-5 lead.
Onnen cut it to 7-6 with a sacrifice fly to right.
Brody Sexton followed with a sinking liner into right-center that Barrington’s Ryan Jenkins dove and snared for the final out.
“Baseball is a game of inches,’’ Shepherd said. “That kid made a spectacular catch, but if doesn’t make it, we are probably up by one instead of falling by one.’’
It was the fifth one-run loss this season for Post 210.
In Sunday’s semifinals, the Speakers again took a 2-1 lead over Barrington with a 2-run second inning as Tuff Elson had a run-scoring groundout and Jacob Spear delivered a clutch RBI-single.
But that lead was short lived.
Barrington responded with a 3-run inning of its own that was once again aided by a defensive miscue by Post 210.
“It was one inning here and one inning there that took us out of these games,’’ Shepherd said. “Not only did the errors lead to runs but it also drives up the pitch count on our pitchers. We will need to get that cleaned up.’’
Post 210 played without Isaiah Ruch, who had a pair of homers and was the winning pitcher in the contest over Harrisburg, on Sunday because of heat illness after Saturday’s games.
“We are a little wore down right now,’’ Shepherd said. “I think we will be fine in the postseason, because the games are spread out a little more than what we played this weekend.
“But, we still need to a better job of liming our mistakes.’’
Onnen openly admits that this past weekend could be a turning point for the Speakers (26-6).
“We need to use this as motivation and get better,’’ he said. “We need to use it as fuel to make us better.’’
Danville is the top-seeded team in the Fourth Division Tournament, which starts Thursday at Gruber Park. The Speakers will play the winner of Rantoul against Shelby County at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Those teams will meet in Thursday’s action.
Barrington won the TB24 Memorial Tournament with a 8-0 triumph over the Champaign Dream in Sunday’s championship game.
