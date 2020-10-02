PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;4-0;5-1

Seeger;3-0;4-1

Attica;3-0;3-1

Parke Heritage;1-1;4-1

Covington;2-3;3-3

North Vermillion;1-3;1-5

Fountain Central;0-3;0-4

Riverton Parke;0-4;2-4

Friday, Oct. 2

Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, LATE

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, LATE

Attica at Covington, LATE

Seeger at Sheridan, LATE

Friday, Oct. 9

Covington at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Attica, 7 p.m.

