PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;4-0;5-1
Seeger;3-0;4-1
Attica;3-0;3-1
Parke Heritage;1-1;4-1
Covington;2-3;3-3
North Vermillion;1-3;1-5
Fountain Central;0-3;0-4
Riverton Parke;0-4;2-4
Friday, Oct. 2
Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, LATE
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, LATE
Attica at Covington, LATE
Seeger at Sheridan, LATE
Friday, Oct. 9
Covington at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Attica, 7 p.m.
