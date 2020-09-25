PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;4-0;5-1
Seeger;3-0;4-1
Attica;3-0;3-1
Parke Heritage;1-1;4-1
Covington;2-3;3-3
North Vermillion;1-3;1-5
Fountain Central;0-3;0-4
Riverton Parke;0-4;0-5
Friday, Sept. 25
Attica 22, North Vermillion 19
Covington 52, South Newton 13
Fountain Central 52, Seeger 6
Riverton Parke 38, Cloverdale 20
South Vermillion 51, Parke Heritage 44
Friday, Oct. 2
Attica at Covington, 7 p.m.
North Central at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.