PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;4-0;5-1

Seeger;3-0;4-1

Attica;3-0;3-1

Parke Heritage;1-1;4-1

Covington;2-3;3-3

North Vermillion;1-3;1-5

Fountain Central;0-3;0-4

Riverton Parke;0-4;0-5

Friday, Sept. 25

Attica 22, North Vermillion 19

Covington 52, South Newton 13

Fountain Central 52, Seeger 6

Riverton Parke 38, Cloverdale 20

South Vermillion 51, Parke Heritage 44

Friday, Oct. 2

Attica at Covington, 7 p.m.

North Central at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you