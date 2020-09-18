PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;3-0;4-1

Seeger;2-0;3-1

Attica;2-0;2-1

Parke Heritage;1-0;4-0

Covington;2-3;2-3

North Vermillion;1-2;1-4

Fountain Central;0-2;0-3

Riverton Parke;0-4;0-4

Friday, Sept. 18

Attica 20, Fountain Central 0

North Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 16

Seeger 65, Covington 14

Sullivan 14, South Vermillion 13, OT 

Parke Heritage 69, Eastern Greene 8 

Friday, Sept. 25

Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Covington at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

