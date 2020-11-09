PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
South Vermillion 6-0 7-2
Seeger 4-1 8-3
Attica 3-1 5-3
Parke Heritage 2-1 6-2
Covington 3-3 4-3
North Vermillion 1-5 1-9
Fountain Central 1-5 1-6
Riverton Parke 0-4 2-5
Friday, Oct. 23
IHSAA Sectional 37: Seeger 20, South Vermillion 14
IHSAA Sectional 45: Attica 30, North Vermillion 28
IHSAA Sectional 45: Covington at Cloverdale, Covington withdraws
Saturday, Oct. 24
IHSAA Sectional 45: South Putnam 41, Fountain Central 0
IHSAA Sectional 45:Parke Heritage 57, Riverton Parke 6
Friday, Oct. 30
IHSAA Sectional 37: Seeger 30, Cascade 11
IHSAA Sectional 45: South Putnam 51, Attica 14
Friday. Nov. 6
IHSAA Sectional 37: Western Boone 42, Seeger 12
IHSAA Sectional 14: South Putnam 43, Parke Heritage 40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.