Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.