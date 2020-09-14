PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;3-0;4-0
Parke Heritage;1-0;3-0
Seeger;1-0;2-1
Attica;1-0;1-1
Covington;2-2;2-2
Fountain Central;0-1;0-2
North Vermillion;0-2;0-4
Riverton Parke;0-3;0-3
Friday, Sept. 11
Covington 42, Fountain Central 14
Linton-Stockton 52, North Vermillion 7
Parke Heritage 59, Carroll (Flora) 12
Seeger 48, Riverton Parke 8
Saturday, Sept. 12
South Vermillion 47, North Central 0
Friday, Sept. 18
Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.
Sullivan at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Eastern at Parke Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Covington at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.