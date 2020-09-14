PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;3-0;4-0

Parke Heritage;1-0;3-0

Seeger;1-0;2-1

Attica;1-0;1-1

Covington;2-2;2-2

Fountain Central;0-1;0-2

North Vermillion;0-2;0-4

Riverton Parke;0-3;0-3

Friday, Sept. 11

Covington 42, Fountain Central 14

Linton-Stockton 52, North Vermillion 7

Parke Heritage 59, Carroll (Flora) 12

Seeger 48, Riverton Parke 8

Saturday, Sept. 12

South Vermillion 47, North Central 0

Friday, Sept. 18

Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.

Sullivan at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Eastern at Parke Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Covington at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

