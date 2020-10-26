PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
South Vermillion 6-0 7-2
Seeger 4-1 7-2
Attica 3-1 5-2
Parke Heritage 2-1 6-1
Covington 3-3 4-3
North Vermillion 1-5 1-9
Fountain Central 1-5 1-6
Riverton Parke 0-4 2-5
Friday, Oct. 9
Fountain Central 25, North Vermillion 7
South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15
Attica 50, South Newton 13
Friday, Oct. 16
Seeger 38, North Vermillion 0
Friday, Oct. 23
IHSAA Sectional 37: Seeger 20, South Vermillion 14
IHSAA Sectional 45: Attica 30, North Vermillion 28
IHSAA Sectional 45: Covington at Cloverdale, Covington withdraws
Saturday, Oct. 24
IHSAA Sectional 45: South Putnam 41, Fountain Central 0
IHSAA Sectional 45:Parke Heritage 57, Riverton Parke 6
Friday, Oct. 30
IHSAA Sectional 37: Cascade at Seeger, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: Cloverdale at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: Attica at South Putnam, 7 p.m.
