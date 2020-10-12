PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS Wabash River Conference All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;6-0;7-1
Seeger;3-1;5-2
Attica;3-1;4-2
Parke Heritage;2-1;5-1
Covington;3-3;4-3
North Vermillion;1-5;1-7
Fountain Central;1-4;1-5
Riverton Parke;0-4;2-4
Friday, Oct. 2
Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8
Parke Heritage 63, North Vermillion 28
South Vermillion 47, Fountain Central 0
Covington 46, Attica 20
Seeger 28, Sheridan 14
Friday, Oct. 9
Fountain Central 25, North Vermillion 7
South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15
Attica 50, South Newton 13
Friday, Oct. 16
North Vermillion at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.
