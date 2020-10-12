PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS Wabash River Conference All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;6-0;7-1

Seeger;3-1;5-2

Attica;3-1;4-2

Parke Heritage;2-1;5-1

Covington;3-3;4-3

North Vermillion;1-5;1-7

Fountain Central;1-4;1-5

Riverton Parke;0-4;2-4

Friday, Oct. 2

Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8

Parke Heritage 63, North Vermillion 28

South Vermillion 47, Fountain Central 0

Covington 46, Attica 20

Seeger 28, Sheridan 14

Friday, Oct. 9

Fountain Central 25, North Vermillion 7

South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15

Attica 50, South Newton 13

Friday, Oct. 16

North Vermillion at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.

