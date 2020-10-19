PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS Wabash River Conference All Times Eastern
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
South Vermillion 6-0 7-1
Seeger 4-1 6-2
Attica 3-1 4-2
Parke Heritage 2-1 5-1
Covington 3-3 4-3
North Vermillion 1-5 1-7
Fountain Central 1-5 1-6
Riverton Parke 0-4 2-4
Friday, Oct. 9
Fountain Central 25, North Vermillion 7
South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15
Attica 50, South Newton 13
Friday, Oct. 16
Seeger 38, North Vermillion 0
Friday, Oct. 23
IHSAA Sectional 37: Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: Covington at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: South Putnam at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
