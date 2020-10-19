PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS Wabash River Conference All Times Eastern

Conf All

Team W-L W-L

South Vermillion 6-0 7-1

Seeger 4-1 6-2

Attica 3-1 4-2

Parke Heritage 2-1 5-1

Covington 3-3 4-3

North Vermillion 1-5 1-7

Fountain Central 1-5 1-6

Riverton Parke 0-4 2-4

Friday, Oct. 9

Fountain Central 25, North Vermillion 7

South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15

Attica 50, South Newton 13

Friday, Oct. 16

Seeger 38, North Vermillion 0

Friday, Oct. 23

IHSAA Sectional 37: Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Sectional 45: Covington at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Sectional 45: Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Sectional 45: Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Sectional 45: South Putnam at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you