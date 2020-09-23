PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;3-0;4-1
Seeger;2-0;3-1
Attica;2-0;2-1
Parke Heritage;1-0;4-0
Covington;2-3;2-3
North Vermillion;1-2;1-4
Fountain Central;0-2;0-3
Riverton Parke;0-4;0-4
Friday, Sept. 18
Attica 20, Fountain Central 0
North Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 16
Seeger 65, Covington 14
Sullivan 14, South Vermillion 13, OT
Parke Heritage 69, Eastern Greene 8
Friday, Sept. 25
Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Covington at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Attica at Covington, 7 p.m.
North Central at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
