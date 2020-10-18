PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;6-0;7-1
Seeger;4-1;6-2
Attica;3-1;4-2
Parke Heritage;2-1;5-1
Covington;3-3;4-3
North Vermillion;1-5;1-7
Fountain Central;1-5;1-6
Riverton Parke;0-4;2-4
Friday, Oct. 9
Fountain Central 25, North Vermillion 7
South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15
Attica 50, South Newton 13
Friday, Oct. 16
Seeger 38, North Vermillion 0
Friday, Oct. 23
IHSAA Sectional 37: Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: Covington at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional 45: South Putnam at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
