PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;5-0;6-1

Seeger;3-0;5-1

Attica;3-1;3-2

Parke Heritage;2-1;5-1

Covington;3-3;4-3

North Vermillion;1-4;1-6

Fountain Central;0-4;0-5

Riverton Parke;0-4;2-4

Friday, Oct. 2

Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8

Parke Heritage 63, North Vermillion 28

South Vermillion 47, Fountain Central 0

Covington 46, Attica 20

Seeger 28, Sheridan 14

Friday, Oct. 9

Covington at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Attica, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you