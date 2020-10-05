PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;5-0;6-1
Seeger;3-0;5-1
Attica;3-1;3-2
Parke Heritage;2-1;5-1
Covington;3-3;4-3
North Vermillion;1-4;1-6
Fountain Central;0-4;0-5
Riverton Parke;0-4;2-4
Friday, Oct. 2
Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8
Parke Heritage 63, North Vermillion 28
South Vermillion 47, Fountain Central 0
Covington 46, Attica 20
Seeger 28, Sheridan 14
Friday, Oct. 9
Covington at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Attica, 7 p.m.
