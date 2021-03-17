The Vermillion Valley Conference football teams will start hitting the field this weekend.
After that, no one knows what it will happen in a very unique season.
“It’s been crazy really,” Oakwood coach Al Craig said. “As time went on and you get further into the school year, you wonder how they are going to do this and you start to question if football was going to happen. At one point, I came to terms that it would not happen. But when they announced a season was going to happen, I was excited and my mind went to how it was going to work and we have so far.”
BHRA head coach Mark Dodd say the late start brings a little more pressure, but a little more excitement.
“It’s a little bit of a more of a thrill and privilege in other years because we have gone so long without knowing, which I think was the hardest part,” Dodd said. “The players and the coaches each had a hard time because we wanted to practice and we wanted to do camps, but we couldn’t. There was no reward for the kids and the fact that we get it is exciting.”
Salt Fork head coach Joe Hageman has seen a lot of changes, even with practices.
“It has been very interesting; we have done things and rearranged some things I never thought about,” Hageman said. “We had to move our practice location to a different place on the school grounds because we were hosting a junior high track meet and that has never been a problem in the fall.”
Most of the teams in the VVC will start on Saturday with home games except for the Blue Devils, who will travel on the road to take on Maroa-Forsyth.
“We had other options, but without any playoffs or state championships or any end of the year award, I said we should just go and do it,” Dodd said. “I don’t know how smart that is since they have 20 seniors coming back and they are pretty good. But we figure that we have to challenge these kids right off the bat. I rather would have had a build-up, but we want to test our mettle against the best.”
With a good amount of players gone from a 9-2 team, Dodd knows there will be some growing pains.
We have talent, but is untested,” Dodd said. “Nathan Mikalik, Hunter Howe, Eric Watson are on the offensive line and that is big, Weston Strawser and Brody Sexton has been three-year starters in the backfield, so those kids leading the senior class is a good start.”
The Comets will start the season against Oblong and with some top starters returning, Craig hopes that any momentum lost by the delay will not be tough
“We will have Gaven Clouse back at running back and he was a 1,000-yard runner and we have Josh Young, who had a great year for us,” Craig said. “We have Brevin Wells, who will be our QB, He doesn’t have a lot of experience, but he has potential. We have Lane Bensyl, a three-year starter on the lines and he is primed for a big year.
“I think some momentum was lost and I know we are not the only team feeling this way because the entire world lost their momentum, so we are in the habit of building back and the kids are feeling it again. The kids are feeling that we are the hunted. We are in the top of the conference and I told the kids that we have a target on our backs. They are starting to feel that a little bit.”
Westville will start the season on the road Saturday against Fisher. The Tigers had a season of improvement last season at 4-5 and coach Guy Goodlove said expectations
“We have a lot of returners back and kids that know our expectations and we have some youngsters that are stepping into some starting roles, so it is a good combination,” Goodlove said. “We have been coaching hard and the good thing about our kids is that they are hopeful. We have a good core that we are hopeful about being competitive. It will be a great learning experience for everyone.
Goodlove said that some key seniors will be the building block of that core.
“Riley Edwards will be at middle linebacker and offensive line and he is a three-year starter for us,” Goodlove said. “Bryce Burnett is a starter on the lines for us and their leadership had been phenomenal for us. We have Will Terry, who is at outside linebacker and in the backfield for us. Dalton High is back at wide receiver/cornerback along with Hunter Mahaffey on the offensive and defensive lines. Those guys will have an impact for us and they have been good leaders out there.
“We have some kids that played as freshmen and JV last year and will step up. We have kids like Landon Haurez, Quentin Bina, Justin Slazas and Luke Johnson that are going to have to help us on Fridays.”
Teams like Salt Fork, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac and Georgetown-Ridge Farm will start the season next week.
Hageman said that with the Storm being young, it will be great for them to have an intersquad scrimmage instead of a game in Week one.
“We are going to be very young this spring, we have five seniors, six juniors, 18 sophomores and 11 freshmen, so we are going to play a lot of young kids,” Hageman said. “We bring back John Miller and Levi Youhas that will help. We have Tate Johnson, who has done a great job running the ball the last two years, so having him back will be a great plus. Our junior class is trying to see how they are working out. We have some kids working out through some injuries and we have some sophomores that had some playing time as freshmen, so we are glad to have them back. Ben Jessup had a nice freshman year and had over 400 yards and did a great job on deference. Gavyn Seifert and Hayden Prunkard each played significantly on the lines and we have some sophomores that will step up.”
HAAP coach Matthew Leskis is also dealing with a young team and has a few players that can help them improve on an 0-9 record last season.
I had a couple of schools reach out to us and they were schools either way down south or up north and they were larger schools and I didn’t think we need that kind of experience entering the season,” Leskis said. “We get extra time with our special teams and offense and defense. We will have a JV game with Milford that is a scrimmage and you get to see some kids play and it gives us time to work on the smaller things.
“Arturo Rebollo Is very intelligent and helps coach other position players to where we need to be. Our starting QB (Anthony Zamora) is a sophomore but an athlete that catches on quick and learns the game of football, so I don’t think we will miss a beat at QB. I have Abel Colunga, who is my tailback, Justin Jones, who is one of the fastest kids I have every coached and he is physical stronger. Hunter Cannon was a big impact player for us and he has grown from last year to this year, so I expect good things from those guys.”
Georgetown –Ridge Farm will have a new coach at the helm with Stan Wienke. Wienke is coming off a coaching stint at Tuscola that saw him state titles and many conference titles and will try to help the Buffaloes improve from an 3-6 record last season.
The Schlarman Academy football team will be getting ready for its second season in the 8-man league and new coach Spencer Tolson will bring back new faces but will even have a little bit of experience.
“We have a big freshman class come in and some other kids there were not here before and have some kids in the school that did not play but had some experience,” Tolson said. “Seth Bennett is an All 8-man honorable mention at linebacker. We have Josh Riley on the lines, he was a big part of the team and we have Chris Brown at running back. We have a lot of talent coming back that has been able to get some good reps.”
With more teams entering 8-man football, the Hilltoppers will not have to take long trips like in 2019.
“With the expansion of the league, we have closer teams to go to,” Tolson said. “We had to go to Hanover last year and that was five-hour drive. Our longest drive this year is Peoria Heights and that is around two hours. We go to St. Thomas More and Peoria Heights and Blue Ridge, so it is a little more local.”
The teams in the league have one common denominator: Everyone is happy to get on the field, no matter what.
“It’s going to feel great. I don’t know that it has sunk in that we are going to play a game in the middle of March,” Craig said. “We are ready and excited and I thank the IHSA to give us the opportunity and it has been a long process.
“I am so excited for the seniors at Salt Fork to get to play, but seniors in the VVC and throughout the state will get an opportunity to play and I know it wasn’t what they were dreaming of for their high school career,” Hageman said. “I am thrilled to be here and it is a good thing for the seniors to go out there and play one more time.”
