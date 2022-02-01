WATSEKA — Salt Fork junior Karlie Cain passed up a potential 3-point shot in the second quarter of Monday's Vermilion Valley Conference contest with Watseka.
Cain had only made 1-of-4 shots behind the arc when she decided to pass the ball to one of her teammates instead of taking her shot.
Salt Fork coach Brian Russell, who wants Cain to take those open shots, made sure to discuss the situation at halftime with his sharp-shooting guard.
"I understood what she was saying after we talked about it,'' Russell said. "I was perfectly fine with her, she made the right decision.
"We have all the confidence in the world that she is going to hit those shots.''
In the third quarter, Cain got two more wide-open looks and she knocked them down as did sophomore guard Macie Russell. Salt Fork used four 3-pointers in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead over Watseka and the Storm held on for a 38-30 triumph over the Warriors in a clash of unbeaten teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
"Those were big. It was the girls stepping up and doing what they have been doing all year for us,'' Russell said. "I couldn't be prouder of every single girl on this team. It's an amazing, amazing win to come up here to Watseka and beat them on their home floor.''
Cain was 3-of-6 from 3-point range as she finished with nine points. Her two 3-pointers and Russell's two 3-pointers in the third quarter allowed Salt Fork (20-5 overall, 9-0 in the VVC) to turn a 5-point game (24-19) into a 36-23 lead for Salt Fork heading into the fourth quarter.
"It it's your shot, you shoot it and if you are open, shoot it,'' said Cain about what coach Russell told her at halftime. "It's great to have that kind of support from your coach. You feel really good about yourself when you hear that.''
Watseka coach Barry Bauer acknowledged the Warriors made some defensive mistakes during the final four minutes of the third quarter.
"We knew that they were 3-point shooters, and I'm a little disappointed that we didn't rotate more to contest those shots better'' he said. "We were staying on people that don't typically shoot the ball for them and we let their 3-point shooters get open looks.''
The Storm carried that momentum over into the fourth quarter as they slowed things down, allowing freshman guard Alexa Jamison to handle the ball as the time ticked away on the Warriors, who fell to 19-4 overall and 8-1 in the VVC.
"We stressed before the game that Salt Fork is a very guard-oriented team and they are very smart with the basketball,'' Bauer said. "It's a team you don't want to get behind against and I was worried our bad start would come back to haunt us at the end — and it did.''
Watseka turned up the defensive intensity, forcing Salt Fork into five turnovers in the fourth quarter but the Warriors could only convert them into 7 points.
"I thought we trapped pretty well at the end, but it just wasn't a good shooting night for us,'' said Bauer, whose team shot just 28.9 percent (11-of-38) from the field.
Coach Russell credited his team's man-to-man defense for part of those poor shooting numbers for Watseka, saying that every girl bought into their defensive philosophy.
"The key was moving our feet and jumping to the ball,'' said Cain. "We are a little quicker than people think. We had to close up the middle against them, because we knew that they like to drive to the basket.''
Salt Fork survived some foul problems in the first half as Cain, Macie Russell and Rozlynn Maring all picked up three fouls in the first two quarters.
"Anytime there is some adversity, you have to find a way,'' Russell said. "We just had to fight though it and that's what made it a great team win.''
Macie Russell, a sophomore, finished with a double-double for the Storm as she scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, while Jamison added 13 points, five assists and four steals in the winning effort.
Senior Allie Hoy was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 13 points, while senior Sydney McTaggart had 8 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
