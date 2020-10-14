PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet
Team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17, 2. Oakwood/Salt Fork 39. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Hoopeston Area no score.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:17.25, 2. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 17:47.71, 3. Eli Johnson (Chrisman/Geo-RF) 17:56.58, 4. Ayden Ingram (BHRA) 18:28.09, 5. Murphy McCool (BHRA) 18:29.56, 6. John Phipps (Chrisman/Geo-RF) 18:30.84, 7. Luke Gordon (A-P) 18:38.60.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (17) — 1. Mojonnier 16:17.25, 2. Thorlton 17:47.71, 4. Ingram 18:28.09, 5. McCool 18:29.56, 12. James Dulin 19:44.37, 16. Isaiah Tidwell 20:44.60, 19. Kayden Trimble 21:42.01.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (38) — 8. Eli Ronk 18:39.65, 10. Alec Harrison 19:38.75, 13. Aidan Skinner 20:13.80, 14. Dalton Hobick 20:37.89, 18. Coleton Vermillion 21:32.98, 20. Jacob Taflinger 23:26.98, 21. Ethan Brewer 23:51.79, 22. Grant Brewer 23:51.79.
Armstrong-Potomac — 7. Gordon 18:38.60, 15. Eli Kennel 20:39.20, 17. Joshua Goulding 20:48.61, 24. Donovan Gudauskas 24:50.43.
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm — 3. Johnson 17:56.58, 6. Phipps 18:30.84, 11. Stanley Coombs 19:40.22, 23. Blaise Hayes 24:37.97.
Hoopeston Area — 9. Michael Helmuth 19:13.63.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet
Team scores — 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork 25, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 30. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Hoopeston Area no score.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Gabriella Moreman (BHRA) 19:28.22, 2. Macie Russell (Oakwood/SF) 20:53.15, 3. Allie Morris (Oakwood/SF) 21:23.49, 4. Mackenzie Russell (Oakwood/SF) 22:14.04, 5. Allison Pickett (Hoopeston Area) 23:13.88, 6. Montana Rietsma (BHRA) 23:18.47, 7. Hana Gillaspie (Chrisman/Geo-RF) 23:23.62.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (25) — 2. Macie Russell 20:53.15, 3. Morris 21:23.49, 4. Mackenzie Russell 22:14.04, 8. Gracie Jessup 23:23.87, 17. Shelby McGee 26:49.62, 18. Kalie Tison 27:29.66, 20. Yelka Layden 28:01.70, 21. Cassie Fugate 28:13.66, 23. Aaliyah Denius 28:42.60.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (30) — 1. Moreman 19:28.22, 6. Rietsma 23:18.47, 11. Isabella Martinez 25:30.48, 13. Elleannah Hedgecock 26:02.02, 14. Allie Garfield 26:07.02, 22. Madelin Thorlton 28:18.15, 24. Lillie Trimble 30:59.90, 25. Chelsey Makemsome 32:54.11, 26. Rachel Smith 35:19.38.
Armstrong-Potomac — 13. Mattie Kennel 25:41.51, 15. Gracie Gordon 26:45.46, 16. Carlyn Crozier 26:48.32
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm — 7. Gillaspie 23:23.62, 9. Kendl Lemmon 25:10.52, 10. Lindsey Franz 25:17.71.
Hoopeston Area — 5. Pickett 23:13.88, 19. Tobi West 27:43.19.
