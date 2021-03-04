DANVILLE — Playing three games in three days has taken its toll on the Danville girls basketball team.
But, head coach Zack Patterson pointed out after Wednesday’s 68-41 triumph over Champaign Central in the Big 12 Conference contest, that the Vikings will need to win three straight next week to accomplish their goal of a Big 12 Conference tournament championship.
“I knew this was going to be difficult for our team, but I wanted to see where we are at,’’ said Patterson as Danville’s roster was limited to just seven players on Wednesday night. “This week was a good opportunity to see where we stand and it should get us ready for the conference tournament next week.’’
Judging by the number of players with ice bags leaving the locker room, Danville (6-2 overall, 4-2 in the Big 12 Conference) is going to be sore on Thursday, which is a welcomed day off for the Vikings.
“It’s been very busy,’’ said Danville senior McKaylee Allen. “It’s nice coming home and getting a pair of wins the past two nights.
“We all know that we are tired, but we just had to push through it mentally.’’
How did Danville do that?
“You just have to stay together as a team, be encouraging and stay positive,’’ said Allen, who finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with 16 rebounds.
The Vikings opened the week with a 66-64 overtime loss at Peoria Notre Dame on Monday, and they followed that up with a come-from-behind 60-56 win over Teutopolis on Tuesday night.
“Monday was an emotional game and then we faced some adversity against Teutopolis,’’ Patterson said. “After the way we’ve played this week, I’m thinking of changing our nickname to the Fighting Vikings, kind of like the Fighting Illini.
“Because this group has stuck together and fought back.’’
Allen’s biggest contribution came in the second half where the senior forward had double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in the game’s final 16 minutes.
“McKaylee is really gifted,’’ Patterson said. “I told her in the second quarter that we needed her to attack more.
“She did that in the second half and it just seemed to open things up for us. We needed that from her tonight.’’
Especially considering that Central (1-11 overall, 1-7 in the Big 12) spent most of the night with its defense focused on stopping Danville senior point guard Erin Houpt by any means necessary.
Houpt still scored 22 points, pulled down six rebounds and recorded a game-high five steals, but the 5-foot-6 guard was knocked to the floor multiple times, including drawing an intentional foul on a breakaway late in the third quarter.
“Central is a rival and they always push Erin to her max,’’ said Patterson as the Maroons employed a box-and-1 defense for most of the game. “We just had to slow down and think the game a little bit.
“Against the box-and-1, we need to get our spacing right, and get people in the right positions to be the most successful.’’
Allen said the key was movement.
“We were a little stagnant in the first quarter, but coach called a timeout and reminded us what we needed to do,’’ she said. “Erin got hot, I got hot and we made better passes after the timeout.’’
So, what did it take for Allen to have that big second half?
“Honestly, I have been a little frustrated with myself. I’ve had a rough couple of games this week,’’ she added. “I reminded myself at halftime that I needed to stay aggressive and get active. When I do that I become a different player on the court.’’
Joining Allen and Houpt in double figures for the Vikings was guard Tharija Rose with 10 points, whole Nau’Tika Conaway, who is dealing with a sore shoulder, shared game-high honors in rebounds (16) with Allen.
