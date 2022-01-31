RANTOUL — Finding a way to win had been a problem for the Danville Vikings boys basketball team.
Since a 73-71 overtime victory against Urbana on Dec. 17, 2021, Danville had lost 10 straight and the Vikings had second-half leads in four of their last five victories.
On Monday night, Danville put an end to its losing streak, thanks in large part to a 25-point third quarter as the Vikings defeated the Rantoul Eagles 71-45.
Junior O'Shawn Jones-Winslow and senior Martez Rhodes, the two most experienced players on the Danville roster, stepped up and combined for 39 points in the victory. Jones-Winslow had a team-high 22, while Rhodes had 17.
With the victory, the Vikings improved to 7-12 on the season.
Up next for Danville is a Big 12 Conference contest this Friday at Peoria High.
———
At Rantoul
Danville 71, Rantoul 45
Danville (71) — JaVaughn Robinson 4 0-0 9, Rudy Nichols 0 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 7 2-4 17, JJ Miles 1 0-0 3, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 9 4-6 22, Jaivion Smith 0 0-0 0, Terrien Gouard 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 3 0-0 7, Anthony Gouard 0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 3 0-0 6, Terrelle Dozier 3 1-1 7. Totals: 30 7-11 71.
Rantoul (45) — Bryan Mayberry 1 0-0 3, Ross Gawenda 1 1-1 3, DJ Tyus 0 0-0 0, Sjoken 0 0-0 0, McElmarry 0 0-0 0, Marcus Lee 1 0-0 2, Jackson Adkins 3 2-4 8, Kejaun Caradine 2 0-0 5, Avontay Anderson 6 10-16 22, Caleb Neitzel 0 0-0 0, Angel Soto 0 0-0 0, Kyrin Martin 1 1-4 3, Cody Schluter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-25 45.
Danville `20 `18 `25 `8 `— `71
Rantoul `16 `11 `7 `11 `— `45
3-pointers — Danville 4 (Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, Miles 1, Ireland 1). Rantoul 1 (Caradine 1). Total fouls — Danville 17, Rantoul 11. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 7-12 overall, Rantoul 0-23 overall.
