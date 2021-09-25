PEORIA — Danville football coach Marcus Forrest might consider wrapping his linebackers in bubble wrap for the rest of the season after this past week.
The Vikings took the field on Friday night at Peoria Public Schools Stadium with two of their three starting linebackers in street clothes and the third didn't even get on the bus.
So, in a true next man up philosophy, Danville started three linebackers from its junior varsity roster and in the end, the Vikings were able to escape Peoria with a 16-6 victory over the Manual Rams.
"We had a lot of changes this week, but the kids responded pretty well,'' Forrest said. "We still have a lot of things to clean up, of course. But it's going to be tough when you are replacing all three starting linebackers.''
And, it wasn't a situation where all three linebackers went down at the same time.
JaMarion Clark actually injured his shoulder in last Saturday's win over Richwoods.
"We found out that JaMarion wasn't going to be able to go on Tuesday,'' Forrest said.
Next came Caleb Robinson, who developed an infection in his arm.
"He was the next one to go down on Thursday,'' Forrest said.
And the Vikings lost Tommy Harris Jr. to illness on Friday.
"We didn't know about that one until we got to school on Friday,'' Forrest said.
In their places on Friday night was junior Bryson Hinton along with sophomores Micah McGuire and Phillip Shaw Jr.
"It surprised me a lot,'' McGuire admitted. "It's the next man up. We have substitutes and we found guys that could play and execute.''
Even with Hinton leaving the game in the second half with a possible ankle injury, the Vikings (3-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12) held the Rams to just one touchdown and 222 yards of offense.
"Defensively, we did a good job, only allowing them 6 points,'' Forrest said. "We had a lot of weird things that happened this week, but through it all, we still played hard.''
One of the biggest defensive stops for Danville came at the end of the first half.
Peoria Manual (0-5 overall, 0-4 in the Big 12) drove down the Danville 10 with less than 20 seconds left on the clock. Rams quarterback London Toliver, who was 6-of-12 for 101 yards, missed on two pass attempts on third and fourth down as the Vikings held a 16-0 advantage at halftime.
"Keep them out of the end zone was big for our momentum,'' Forrest said.
Especially when Manual opened the second half with a five-play, 66-yard scoring drive, capped by a 2-yard run from Tolliver pulling the Rams within 16-6 with 9 minutes, 19 seconds left in the third quarter.
"That very easily could have been back-to-back scoring drives for them,'' Forrest said. "This Manual team is a lot better than the teams that they have had in the past. They fought until the end.''
The Vikings didn't add any points in the second half, but their offense in two drives, ran 18 plays and took nearly 12 minutes off of the clock.
That combined with two nearly perfectly executed punts by Shaw, that pinned Manual at its 1-yard line on one possession and at its 14-yard line on the other sealed the victory for Danville.
All the points that the Vikings would need on Friday night came on a pair of drives in the first half.
McGuire gave Danville an 6-0 lead in the first quarter with a 14-yard run up the middle to the end zone. The Vikings tacked on a 2-point conversion pass from JJ Miles to Matthew Thomas.
"We had a good first half,'' McGuire said. "We just didn't finish as well as we wanted to in the second half.''
Danville extended its lead to 16-0 in the second quarter with TJ Lee running around right end for a 2-yard touchdown, followed by another conversion pass from Miles, this time hitting Semaj Taylor in the back of the end zone.
Lee was the leading ground gainer for the Vikings, carrying the football 18 times for 96 yards, while McGuire had 49 yards on 10 carries.
"We ran the ball effectively,'' said Forrest as the Vikings had 148 rushing yards on 40 carries. "We ran it hard, even though we didn't run our correct paths all of the time. Now, if we run where we are supposed to run, we could have taken even more time off the clock, helped our defense a little more and possibly wear down our opponent's defense in the process.''
Forrest is hopeful to have all three linebackers back in the lineup for next Friday's game against Peoria Notre Dame at Ned Whitesell Field.
"All three of them have a chance to be back, but right now, I'm thinking two should definitely be back and the third is possible,'' said Forrest, who is also hopeful that Hinton, who left the game with an ankle injury, is able to bounce back.
Overall, what did Forrest think of his Vikings performance?
"With the week we had, with all of the sudden changes that we had, I'm happy that these guys stayed with the task at hand and remained focused,'' he said.
