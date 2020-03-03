BLOOMINGTON — Injuries and disciplinary reasons have left the Danville Vikings shorthanded for 23 of their 30 games this season.
Last week’s win over Rantoul (69-38) was the first time since Dec. 26, 2019, in a game against Lisle Benet Academy that the Vikings had its full roster available.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity to overcome this season,’’ said Danville first-year coach Durrell Robinson, who came into this year with four returning starters from a 30-win team of a year ago.
Danville is just 6-12 in games since Jan. 1, but the Vikings have won three of their last four and five of its last seven.
“I really feel like we are peaking at the right time,’’ Robinson said. “Being without different starters at different points of this season has allowed us to get more experience for some guys that came into this year without any.’’
While each one of the four returning starters has missed at least one game this season, the last piece of the puzzle to come together for Danville was junior forward Tevin Smith, who missed 20 straight games with a knee injury.
“It’s been a step-by-step process getting Tevin back into action,’’ Robinson said. “We need to strengthen his legs while also allowing him to heal. I have to thank football coach Marcus Forrest with setting up a weight program and working with Tevin in the weight room.
“These last few weeks, we’ve been able to slowly incorporate some basketball drills for him and we got him some game action against Rantoul.’’
Having Smith back for tonight’s regional opener against Bloomington is definitely a good sign for Danville.
Earlier this year, the Vikings (15-15) rallied to beat the Purple Raiders (11-15) by two points (67-65). Smith scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter and the junior forward finished with a game-high 26.
“Tevin stepped up like we know he is capable of playing,’’ said Robinson after the game. “He let stuff come to him and he got on an offensive spurt. He got in rhythm.
“He is scary when we does that.’’
It was the third time in the past two years that Danville has rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Bloomington. Included in those was a 66-64 win by the Vikings in last year’s regional championship after trailing by 7 points.
That’s part of the postseason experience that the four returning starters from last year will have going into this year’s tournament.
“These guys understand what it takes at this time of the year,’’ said Robinson of Smith, Nathanael Hoskins, Devin Miles and Robert Stroud. “But each season is different and we’re going to need to execute to be successful.’’
Tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. tipoff at Robert Frank Gymnasium in Bloomington.
The winner will advance to play the top-seeded and state-ranked Lincoln Railsplitters, a 72-37 winner over the Morton Potters on Tuesday night.
