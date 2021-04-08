DANVILLE — It’s been nearly 10 years since the Danville football program has won multiple playoff games.
The Vikings bid for the first-ever Big 12 Conference Tournament title will require three straight playoff victories beginning with Friday’s quarterfinal contest against the Normal Community Ironmen.
Surprisingly, it’s been just as long since Danville defeated Normal Community on the football field as the Ironmen have won seventh straight against the Vikings.
“Last year, we had our chance and it just didn’t go our way,’’ said Danville senior defensive back Larvell Watkins, who remembers all too well how Normal Community overcame a 19-7 deficit in the game’s final minutes to beat Danville 22-19. “This year, we are expecting it to be different.
“We have a chip on our shoulder for this one.’’
The Vikings, who last beat the Ironmen 27-26 on Oct. 21, 2011 in Normal, were idle last weekend after the Urbana Tigers cancelled their football season.
According to Danville interim coach Mitch Thomas, it gave them time to focus on making themselves better, especially coming off a disappointing 13-0 win over Champaign Centennial in the home opener for the Vikings.
“Obviously, we would have preferred to play a game, but we were able to work on the little things to make us better as a team,’’ Thomas said. “Offensively, we need our linemen to get on their blocks and stay on their blocks. We worked on our footwork and finishing blocks.
“I think it’s showed this week in practice. Now, we need to do it in a football game.’’
The difference in the Danville offensive output from the opening win over Champaign Central (30-12) to the triumph against Centennial was quite stark. The Vikings had 242 rushing yards against the Maroons on 37 attempts, which is an average of 6.5 yards per carry. Against the Chargers, the Vikings had just 121 yards on 37 carries, which is an average of 3.3 yards per carry and that was with the return of all-area running back Devin Miles.
“We talked about that all last week,’’ said Danville senior quarterback Eric Turner Jr., who lead the Vikings with 183 rushing yards. “We fully know that Normal Community is not Centennial, and we better come ready to fight.’’
Turner acknowledged the week off helped the Vikings (3-0) but it wasn’t a good thing for his senior season.
“It allowed us to relax a little bit and allow our bodies to heal up fully, but when you are limited to six games — you want to play every week that you can,’’ he said. “We have flown around better this week in practice than we did before the Centennial game.
“I think that is a good sign.’’
Just like Danville, the Normal Community Ironmen, who are officially 1-2 overall, have only played two games on the field. Normal Community is 1-1 in games played, but the Ironmen were forced to forfeit their week 2 game against Quincy Notre Dame because of coronavirus issues. Normal was still down seven starters in last week’s 12-6 loss to Bloomington.
“This seems like a little different Normal Community team,’’ said Turner. “We have seen them pass the ball a lot more on the films that we have. They have always mixed it up, but when I think of Normal Community, I think of them being a big, powerhouse team that wants to run you over.
“But, I know that Normal is the same, great-coached program that has beaten us the past two years. We better be ready for a fight.’’
Turner pointed out that this year’s senior class at Danville did beat Normal Community on the freshman level in 2017.
While the Danville offense spent the last two weeks working on improving its execution, the Vikings are hoping that their defense, which has allowed only 6 points and 302 yards of offense in two victories, can remain strong against the Ironmen.
“We have polish some things up, as well,’’ Watkins said. “We need to bring the same intensity that we had to get the shutout against Centennial. We were flying around and getting to the football.
“We need to play our game on Friday. If we play hard and fly around, we can be successful.’’
Thomas admitted that flying around and having good pursuit on defense is critical against Normal Community, who has only scored two touchdowns this season.
“Normal like to run a lot of motion and bubble screens that make you run from sideline-to-sideline,’’ Thomas said. “We have to keep running to the ball. That is one of our strengths that we have active guys.’’
Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Ned Whitesell Field. Attendance is limited to 650 fans. The game can be viewed online through the Danville Athletics YouTube Channel. It can also be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
This game is also serving as senior night for Danville. The Vikings will be honoring 15 players that are playing their final season of high school football.
Thanks Chad, NCHS beat Normal West 14-0 the first week on two Chase Mackey to Jackson Wiggins touchdown passes. But Mackey was hurt in that game and is expected to be out the rest of the spring season. The Ironmen only had 145 yards of offense in that game and 77 of it came on a non-scoring pass from Mackey to Wiggins
After having to cancel the Quincy Notre Dame game in week two for COVID issues, they lost 12-6 to Bloomington with sophomore quarterback Chase Wiese making his first start. Wiese was 15 of 31 for 163 yards. The Ironmen had seven starters, including all five offensive line starters out because of contact tracing. They do have a good punter/kicker in Ryan Millmore, who kicked field goals of 43 and 41 yards.
