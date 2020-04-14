INDIANAPOLIS – Roosevelt Nix’s eyes light up at the mention of physicality.
If there’s one thing the Indianapolis Colts did consistently well during a disappointing 2019 season, it was to run the football. That started up front with a bully mentality on the offensive line led by all-pro left guard Quenton Nelson, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo.
Nix’s own game fits that mold perfectly, and the former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback can’t wait to get started with his new teammates after signing a one-year deal as a free agent last week.
“That’s how we’re supposed to play the game,” Nix said on a Zoom conference call with local media. “The game is a tough game. It’s won in between the trenches. The Colts have a great offensive line. We’re going to put me back there, and Marlon Mack is already an outstanding running back. So I’m just excited to see what happens, just excited to see how this plays out.”
Nix is the most recent addition during an offseason that has reshaped the 2020 roster, and the draft is still to come next week.
So much of the focus has been on the trenches, which is not surprising given the importance of the offensive and defensive lines to general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich.
The defense has added interior linemen DeForest Buckner and Sheldon Day to the mix, while Nix is the first free agent addition on offense. His job, obviously, is to support the offensive line. But his football life began on the other side of the ball.
Nix played defensive tackle all the way through his college career at Kent State before changing his body to find a niche in the pro game.
“When I came out of school, I wanted to play football still, and I had to lose some weight,” Nix said. “I wanted to just play. I didn’t really care what position. I ended up coming out as an athlete and went to the (Atlanta) Falcons as a fullback. I got cut and got another opportunity with Pittsburgh, and that’s where I spent the rest of my career up until now.”
That experience was instrumental for Nix for a number of reasons.
Being cut was a humbling experience he still carries with him. Despite being named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, Nix has just four career carries and 12 career receptions over five NFL seasons.
He’s scored a pair of touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving and both during his Pro Bowl season – but he’s not concerned with his touches.
“I always say that there was a time where I didn’t even play,” Nix said. “I was cut, and I didn’t even play in this league. Just to be in it is a blessing to me. Not everybody is going to touch the ball. That’s part of the game, too. I’m sure some of the linemen want to touch the ball, too. If they call it, they call it. If they don’t, they don’t.”
Nix spent five months out of the game after being cut by the Falcons in August 2014. He spent part of the time playing for the Cleveland Gladiators in the Arena Football League and finding new ways to contribute.
The 5-foot-11, 248-pounder is best known for his ability as a lead blocker, but fullbacks have to be versatile to remain on a modern NFL roster.
Many times, that means taking a role on special teams. Nix performed so well in that aspect of the game with the Steelers he was named a team captain last season.
His defensive background helped make the transition smoother, and Nix has 34 career tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“Being on defense – tackling, angles, understanding that, knowing my body, knowing my speed, knowing my angles and stuff like that has allowed me to do well on special teams,” Nix said. “Just being a bigger guy with a little bit of speed kind of helps. In Pittsburgh, I had a role there – that was my role. I was just a leader. I just tried to do things the right way. I’m just myself – that tends to bring positive things because that’s how I live my life.
“Being a captain, it was just a blessing for those guys to vote for me and see me like that. So I’m looking to continue that process.”
Nix asked for his release from Pittsburgh and received it in March after the team signed fullback Derek Watt to a three-year contract as a free agent.
He chose Indianapolis as his new home because he likes the direction the franchise is heading. After a 7-9 season left the Colts out of the playoffs for the fourth time in five years, an active offseason has produced optimism for the 2020 season.
“Just the opportunity to get behind an already full-steam ahead team,” Nix said of Indianapolis’ appeal. “The Colts have been playing well, played great ball last year. This will be a good year. I am excited to be here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.