CATLIN — The Salt Fork Storm made three straight league championships with a victory in Monday's Vermilion Valley Conference Meet.
Salt Fork won eight events with junior Shelby McGee leading the way with titles in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump, while senior Olivia Birge (shot put and discus) and sophomore Macie Russell (400 and 800) each claimed a pair of wins for the Storm.
Westville senior Savannah Tyler earned four titles, winning both the 100 and 200 races, while also running the leadoff leg on the Tigers winning 400 and 800 relays.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Ella McFarland set the only record on the girls side with a winning mark of 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches) in the high jump. Hoopeston Area senior Allison Pickett won her second straight 3,200.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Catlin
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet
Team scores — 1. Salt Fork 123, 2. Watseka 69, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, 4. (tie) Westville and Hoopeston Area 54, 6. Iroquois West 45, 7. Milford/Cissna Park 43, 8. Oakwood 31, 9. Armstrong-Potomac 16, 10. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 13, 11. Schlarman Academy 6.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Savannah Tyler (Westville) 12.99, 2. Bre Crose (Hoopeston Area) 13.44, 3. Amber-Christine Reed (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 13.54, 4. Haven Meyer (Watseka) 13.72, 5. Jasmyn Meeker (Westville) 14.34, 6. Vivien Griffin (Iroquois West) 14.40.
200 — 1. Savannah Tyler (Westville) 27.06, 2. Bre Crose (Hoopeston Area) 28.08, 3. Haven Meyer (Watseka) 29.75, 4. Ella Miller (Westville) 30.36, 5. Christine Bailey (Armstrong-Potomac) 30.55, 6. Callaway Cox (Salt Fork) 30.69.
400 — 1. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 1:03.93, 2. Nikita Taylor (Oakwood) 1:04.86, 3. Alexa Jamison (Salt Fork) 1:08.66, 4. Christine Bailey (Armstrong-Potomac) 1:09.37, 5. Lucy Lugo (Hoopeston Area) 1:10.68, 6. Haven Maple (Watseka) 1:11.07.
800 — 1. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 2:29.80, 2. Jasmin Cullum (Milford/Cissna Park) 2:33.27, 3. Samantha Hartke (Iroquois West) 2:45.09, 4. Mychelle Wood (Milford/Cissna Park) 3:00.64, 5. Briana Dominguez (Watseka) 3:02.02, 6. Madeline Thorlton (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 3:02.27.
1,600 — 1. Samantha Hartke (Iroquois West) 6:00.32, 2. Allison Pickett (Hoopeston) 6:00.47, 3. Sophia Biddle (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 6:46.58, 4. Cadence Schaubert (Milford/Cissna Park) 6:57.14, 5. Abbi Accord (Westville) 7:00.82, 6. Jackie Lynch (Watseka) 7:13.43.
3,200 — 1. Allison Pickett (Hoopeston Area) 14:51.76, 2. Rachel Smith (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 16:59.74, 3. Jackie Lynch (Watseka) 17:20.45, 4. Catherine Luttrell (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 17:42.51, 5. Sophia Simpson (Watseka) 18:25.44.
110 hurdles — 1. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 16.65, 2. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 17.27, 3. Ella Rhodes (Iroquois West) 17.64, 4. Haley Carlton (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 19.64, 5. Gracie Gordon (Armstrong-Potomac) 19.82, 6. Natalie Erickson (Watseka) 19.87.
300 hurdles — 1. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 52.67, 2. Ella Rhodes (Iroquois West) 53.79, 3. Alyssa Wells (Oakwood) 57.24, 4. Natalie Erickson (Watseka) 58.57, 5. Gracie Gordon (Armstrong-Potomac) 58.71.
400 relay — 1. Westville (Savannah Tyler, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins, Ella Miller) 53.50, 2. Watseka 54.12, 3. Salt Fork 55.07, 4. Oakwood 55.86, 5. Iroquois West 57.46, 6. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:01.30.
800 relay — 1. Westville (Savannah Tyler, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins, Ella Miller) 1:54.69, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1:56.69, 3. Oakwood 2:00.70, 4. Watseka 2:02.03, 5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2:09.19, 6. Hoopeston Area 2:23.72.
1,600 relay — 1. Milford/Cissna Park (Kayden Kuester, Jossalin Lavicka, Jahni Lavicka, Jasmin Cullum) 4:33.69, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4:38.09, 3. Oakwood 4:54.19, 4. Watseka 5:04.39.
3,200 relay — 1. Milford/Cissna Park (Jossalin Lavicka, Jahni Lavicka, Kayden Kuester, Jasmin Cullum) 11:37.29, 2. Watseka 12:17.09, 3. Westville 12:17.20, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15:12.30.
High jump — 1. Ella McFarland (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1.60 meters (Meet Record), 2. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 1.57, 3. Mattie Kennel (Armstrong-Potomac) 1.52, 4. Emily Miller (Watseka) 1.47, 5. Riley Klump (Iroquois West) 1.42, 6. Kaylee Cote (Iroquois West) 1.41.
Long jump — 1. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 5.08 meters, 2. Vivien Griffin (Iroquois West) 4.82, 3. Amber-Christine Reed (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 4.70, 4. Callaway Cox (Salt Fork) 4.67, 5. Raegan Gooding (Watseka) 4.63, 6. Nikita Taylor (Oakwood) 4.57.
Triple jump — 1. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 10.78 meters, 2. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 10.72, 3. Mia Martinez (Schlarman) 10.07, 4. Haven Maple (Watseka) 9.10, 5. Natalie Erickson (Watseka) 8.72, 6. Lucy Lugo (Hoopeston Area) 8.26.
Shot put — 1. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 11.20 meters, 2. Emily Ray (Hoopeston Area) 10.31, 3. Megan Martin (Watseka) 1008, 4. Audrey Taylor (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 9.47, 5. Jessica Long (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 8.82, 6. Anna Minton (Milford/Cissna Park) 8.81.
Discus — 1. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 34.59 meters, 2. Emily Ray (Hoopeston Area) 27.15, 3. Anna Minton (Milford/Cissna Park) 26.14, 4. Audrey Taylor (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 26.10, 5. Hazelyn Hunter (Salt Fork) 25.10, 6. Destiny Thomas (Iroquois West) 24.41.
