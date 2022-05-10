CATLIN — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin swept all four relay events on its way to the Vermilion Valley Conference track meet title on Monday.
Additionally, the Blue Devils got individual titles from senior Eli Mojonnier (800, 1,600 and 3,200) as well as from Murphy McCool in the 400.
Salt Fork, which finished second, got four individual titles from Nathan Kirby (100, 200, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) while Garrett Taylor claimed the shot put and discus championships and Dylan Diaz won the triple jump for the Storm.
The other individual event champions came from Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman as Jace Bina won his second straight long jump title and Karson Lewsader captured the high jump crown.
There were three records set on Monday night: Taylor in the discus with a toss of 50.37 meters or 165 feet, 3 inches, Kirby with a time of 14.94 seconds in the 110 hurdles, and Jace Bina with a distance of 6.62 meters or 21 feet, 8.5 inches in the long jump.
See Thursday's editions of the Commercial-News for a full recap.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Catlin
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet
Team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 148, 2. Salt Fork 127, 3.(tie) Watseka and Westville 47, 5.(tie) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Milford 33, 7. Oakwood 31, 8. Iroquois West 28, 9. Armstrong-Potomac 15, 10. Hoopeston Area 10.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Nathan Kirby (Salt Fork) 11.54, 2. Murphy McCool (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 11.77, 3. Andre Johnson (Westville) 11.87, 4. Logan Hughes (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 11.99, 5. Anthony Shervino (Watseka) 12.01, 6. Brysen Vasquez (Salt Fork) 12.06.
200 — 1. Nathan Kirby (Salt Fork) 23.48, 2. Brysen Vasquez (Salt Fork) 23.81, 3. Logan Hughes (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 24.11, 4. Murphy McCool (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 24.13, 5. Anthony Shervino (Watseka) 24.37, 6. Dayton Grant (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 24.41.
400 — 1. Murphy McCool (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 52.10, 2. Brysen Vasquez (Salt Fork) 52.54, 3. Ayden Ingram (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 55.04, 4. Saul Carrillo (Oakwood) 55.52, 5. Anthony Harvey (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 56.58, 6. Jake Kocher (Iroquois West) 57.21.
800 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 2:02.77, 2. Bryson Grant (Iroquois West) 2:06.20, 3. Malaki Verkler (Milford/Cissna Park) 2:10.44, 4. Isaiah Tidwell (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 2:17.25, 5. Camden Smoot (Salt Fork) 2:20.75, 6. Aiden Skinner (Westville) 2:21.20.
1,600 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 5:01.77, 2. Emerson Thorlton (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 5:09.38, 3. Tyler Smoot (Salt Fork) 5:14.09, 4. Thomas Wells (Oakwood) 5:18.67, 5. Drew McTaggart (Watseka) 5:20.86, 6. Aiden Skinner (Westville) 5:22.59.
3,200 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 11:26.01, 2. Emerson Thorlton (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 11:30.51, 3. Drew McTaggart (Watseka) 11:36.63, 4. John Phipps (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 12:35.46, 5. Maverick Grice (Milford/Cissna Park) 12:36.18, 6. Joshua Goulding (Armstrong-Potomac) 12:51.74.
110 hurdles — 1. Nathan Kirby (Salt Fork) 14.94 (meet record), 2. Austin McDaniel (Oakwood) 16.54, 3. Spencer Wells (Milford/Cissna Park) 16.84, 4. Eli Kennel (Armstrong-Potomac) 18.44, 5. Kale Larsen (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 20.34, 6. Damien Allison (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 20.64.
300 hurdles — 1. Nathan Kirby (Salt Fork) 41.28, 2. Tyler Miller (Westville) 43.53, 3. Austin McDaniel (Oakwood) 43.67, 4. Fernando Orellana (Watseka) 45.82, 5. Damien Allison (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 46.85, 6. Nathan Dice (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 48.52.
400 relay — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Logan Hughes, Mason Hackman, Rhett Harper, Murphy McCool) 45.06, 2. Westville 45.80, 3. Salt Fork 45.91, 4. Watseka 49.51, 5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 55.28, 6. Milford/Cissna Park 58.12.
800 relay — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Logan Hughes, Damien Allison, Mason Hackman, Rhett Harper) 1:37.00, 2. Watseka 1:37.68, 3. Westville 1:37.91, 4. Salt Fork 1:38.26, 5. Milford/Cissna Park 1:39.63.
1,600 relay — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Isaiah Tidwell, Emerson Thorlton, Ayden Ingram, Eli Mojonnier) 3:42.27, 2. Watseka 3:51.32, 3. Milford/Cissna Park 3:53.39, 4. Westville 3:54.16, 5. Oakwood 3:54.95, 6. Iroquois West 3:55.89.
3,200 relay — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Isaiah Tidwell, Eli Godwin, Joshua Gernand, Emerson Thorlton) 9:30.62, 2. Salt Fork 10:06.68, 3. Watseka 10:55.78.
High jump — 1. Karson Lewsander (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 1.93 meters, 2. Spencer Wells (Milford/Cissna Park) 1.88, 3. Ayden Ingram (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1.83, 4. Eli Kennel (Armstrong-Potomac) 1.73, 5. Tyler Runner (Milford/Cissna Park) 1.57, 6. Jack Combes (Watseka) 1.52.
Long jump — 1. Jace Bina (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 6.62 meters (meet record), 2. Andre Johnson (Westville) 6.21, 3. Samuel Champs (Armstrong-Potomac) 5.94, 4. Dayton Grant (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 5.78, 5. Ben Jessup (Salt Fork) 5.71, 6. Fernando Orellana (Watseka) 5.56.
Triple jump — 1. Dylan Diaz (Salt Fork) 12.43 meters, 2. Ayden Ingram (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 11.87, 3. Austin McDaniel (Oakwood) 11.61, 4. Kamdyn Keller (Salt Fork) 11.51, 5. Jordan Schroeder (Watseka) 11.36, 6. Bryson McDaniel (Oakwood) 10.56.
Shot put — 1. Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork) 16.26 meters, 2. Clayton Leonard (Iroquois West) 15.99, 3. Hunter Cannon (Hoopeston Area) 13.77, 4. Grayson Goble (Westville) 12.98, 5. Cannon Leonard (Iroquois West) 12.83, 6. Justin Slazas (Westville) 12.79.
Discus — 1. Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork) 50.37 meters (meet record), 2. Ben Jessup (Salt Fork) 44.08, 3. Clayton Leonard (Iroquois West) 40.44, 4. Hunter Cannon (Hoopeston Area) 39.95, 5. Cannon Leonard (Iroquois West) 38.70, 6. Hunter Meyer (Watseka) 34.63.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.