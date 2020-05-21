Every close-knit family looks forward to gaining new additions.
In the traditional sense those additions either come through marriage or birth.
On Wednesday morning, the Vermilion Valley Conference family welcomed three new programs from the Sangamon Valley Conference to their nest.
Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Watseka accepted invitations to join the 10-schools that have made up the Vermilion Valley Conference since the addition of Milford in 2006.
“I really think these three schools will strengthen our league,’’ said Chrisman’s Cole Huber, the current president of the Vermilion Valley Conference. “They fit very well into makeup and they give us some depth in sports like cross country, golf and track.’’
Huber admitted that while his school doesn’t offer football, that was another reason that these three schools were important additions the league.
The Vermilion Valley Conference goes from six teams to eight, and the need to find non-conference games shrinks from four contests down to two.
“We were looking at possible scenarios to help our league out and when Paxton (Paxton-Buckley-Loda) left SVC,’’ said Westville football coach Guy Goodlove. “I remember back when we were starting the VVC that Iroquois West and Watseka were two schools that we talked to back then.’’
Barry Bauer, athletics director at Watseka, noted that Sangamon Valley and the Vermilion Valley have always had a good relationship over the years.
“We definitely already know a lot of their people and we know it’s a good conference,’’ he said.
Oakwood’s Tim Lee admitted finding three schools that fit well into the Vermilion Valley Conference was a key component.
“I think one of the greatest strengths of our league has been our closeness,’’ said Lee. “Our kids here at Oakwood know the kids at the other schools very well and vice versa. We have some very good rivalries and we treasure those.
“Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Watseka are schools that all of our schools have played in the past and I think they will help build upon the tradition that we have set here.’’
While the addition of three schools does give the Vermilion Valley Conference an odd number of teams, Huber doesn’t believe that will be a problem nor did he think the 90-mile trip for his school to Iroquois West would be an issue.
“Obviously, there are still some scheduling details that our athletics directors will need to work out,’’ he said. “We’ve made it work with Milford with girl-boys basketball doubleheaders and I’m sure we can make it work with Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Watseka.
“As the girls basketball coach, I’ve always enjoyed those doubleheaders.’’
Huber added that schools like his typically have to make multiple 90-mile trips during the season for non-conference games.
The three new schools will officially join the league in the 2021-22 school year. Other members of the VVC are Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville.
Huber neither confirmed nor denied that a fourth school was considered.
