DANVILLE — The official seedings and the schedule for the 2023 Vermilion County basketball tournament were released on Wednesday by the Vermilion County Principal’s Association.
The top seeds in each tournament went to the defending champion.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (13-2) earned the No. 1 spot for the boys tournament. The Blue Devils have already won a pair of tournament titles this season, finishing first at the Topper Classic on Thanksgiving weekend and they added their second title with a 46-45 win over Salt Fork in the championship of the BSN Classic last Thursday at Bismarck.
Salt Fork (14-1) is seeded second, followed by Oakwood (12-5), Hoopeston Area (6-8), Westville (10-5), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-11) and Armstrong-Potomac (4-10).
In the girls tournament, the Salt Fork Storm (8-6) claimed the top seed. The six losses for the Storm have come against teams that are a combined 85-17 this season, including state-ranked teams in Paris and Seeger.
Armstrong-Potomac (11-5) earned the second seed, followed by Oakwood (9-10), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (8-5), Hoopeston Area (8-7), Westville (4-9) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (2-10).
This year’s tournament will be held on the Dick Shockey Court inside the Mary Miller Gymnasium on the campus of Danville Area Community College.
Action begins on Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. with pool play in the girls tournament, while the boys tournament will start on Jan. 14 at 3:45 p.m.
A champion in the girls tournament will be crowned on Jan. 20, while the boys will determine their champion on Jan. 21.
Schlarman 55, A-P 49
DANVILLE — Schlarman Academy sophomore Jerry Reed scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Hilltoppers to a 55-49 victory over the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans in a Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball game.
The Hilltoppers sealed their first conference win of the season at the free-throw line as they were 16-of-19 at the charity stripe in the contest.
Joining Reed in double figures for Schlarman Academy was freshman Jerrius Atkinson with 14.
Armstrong-Potomac junior Kollin Asbury had a team-high 20 points for the Trojans, while Cole Bailey chipped in with 11 in the losing cause.
Salt Fork 55, Milford 43
MILFORD — For the second time in a week, the Salt Fork Storm slipped past the Milford Bearcats in a prep boys basketball contest, 53-43.
Salt Fork, which also beat Milford 66-62 at the BSN Classic last Thursday, built an early lead behind 12 first-half points from sophomore guard Jameson Remole, who finished with a team-high 18 points for the Storm (14-1 overall, 4-0 in the VVC).
The Storm extended its lead in the second half as they were 8-of-10 at the free-throw line, while the Bearcats were just 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.
Joining Remole in double figures for Salt Fork was senior Garrett Taylor with 16 points.
Leading the way for Milford was senior Adin Portwood with a game-high 20 points, while Gavin Schunke had 12 in the losing cause.
Westville 69, Cissna Park 35
CISSNA PARK — Kamden Maddox scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second and third quarters as the Westville Tigers rolled past the Cissna Park Timberwolves 69-35 in a Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday night.
Maddox knocked down three 3-pointers to go along with six regular baskets, while senior Landen Haurez finished with 16 points for the Tigers, who picked up their first conference win of the season.
Gavin Spitz was the leading scorer for Cissna Park with 10 points.
Iroquois West 54, Geo-RF 38
GEORGETOWN — Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the second half to lead the Raiders past the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes in a Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball contest on Tuesday night.
Leonard, who has signed to play football at Iowa, had eight of his team’s 15 points in the third quarter when the Raiders outscored the Buffaloes 15-6 to take the lead for good. Joining Leonard in double figures for Iroquois West was senior Sam McMillan with 17 points.
Aaron Maquet had a team-high 14 points for the Buffaloes, while A’Jhon Watson chipped in with 11 for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Seeger 57, Covington 32
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Seeger Lady Patriots are one win away from their fourth straight Wabash River Conference championship.
Seeger, which improved to 15-1 on the season, picked up its 31st consecutive conference victory on Tuesday night with a 57-32 triumph over the Covington Trojans.
Aubry Cole had a game-high 20 points for the Patriots, who are rated No. 10 in Class 2A, while Anna Moore chipped in with 16 and Rylea Wetz contributed 13.
Kali Pettit and Sydni Crain shared team-high scoring honors for Covington with 10 points each, while Pettit had a team-high 14 rebounds for the Trojans, who fall to 7-8 overall.
Geo-RF 46, Westville 43GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to get a 46-43 win over Westville on Monday.
Kendall Roberts had 15 points with five of those points in the fourth, in which the Buffaloes were down 29-26 entering the quarter, while Savana Cunningham and Addi Spesard each had seven, J’Lynn Waltz and Sydney Spesard each had six and Bryleigh Collom added five points.
Lydia Gondzur had 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Lani Gondzur and Aubrie Jenkins each had nine and Maddie Appl added eight.
The Buffaloes will travel to Salt Fork today, while the Tigers will play Fisher today.
N. Vermillion 41, S. Newton 18
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Falcons had four pins as they beat South Newton on Tuesday.
Ayden Rangel (120), Andrew Botner (145), Bradley Cope (152) and Aiden Hinchee (220) won by pin for North Vermillion, while Wyatt Walters (126) won by a 15-0 technical fall and Landen Baker (170) won by forfeit.
The Falcons will be at the South Vermillion Tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.