In his first year as the athletics director at Salt Fork, Dustin Dees has had to quickly learn the nuances of the job.
His first seven months on the job were pretty mundane as the Storm had only two sports — cross country where they were in a co-op with Oakwood and golf — compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that all changed on Jan. 22 when Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made an unexpected announcement that all high school sports can be played in regions that have rolled back to Phase 4 mitigations. That announcement was followed by the IHSA Board of Directors meeting on Jan. 27 where new schedules were announced for the 18 remaining sports.
Dees and the rest of the athletics directors in Vermilion County immediately started working on schedules and protocols to safely host athletic events during the pandemic.
“Honestly, I don’t think anyone could have been prepared for what has happened this year in Illinois,’’ Dees said. “It didn’t matter if I was in my first year or a 30-year veteran, this was unchartered territory for everyone.
“The biggest thing for me was staying organized.’’
The Vermilion Valley Conference has scheduled girls basketball games for every Monday and Thursday night for the next five weeks starting tonight, and boys basketball games are set for every Tuesday and Friday night for the next five weeks starting on Friday. The one exception, right now, is the games between Oakwood and Salt Fork that were set for tonight and Friday, they will be played on Saturday, Feb. 27 as Salt Fork is currently dealing with a COVID-19 quarantine situation.
“We elected to not play a ton of basketball games because we knew the possibility existed that some games are going to be postponed and might need to be rescheduled during the season,’’ Dees said.
Setting the schedules was only part of the job for Dees and his cohorts around the conference.
The other major part of their job was working with the school administration over the protocols for hosting a game in which the maximum attendance is only 50 people, not including players, coaches, officials or game personnel.
All of the Vermilion Valley Conference schools have spectator guidelines.
Some of the following rules will be used by all schools
- Each student-athlete will receive two free tickets for their family and those are the only tickets being distributed for the games.
- All spectators must wear masks or face coverings at all times upon entering the gym.
- All spectators and nonparticipant visitors will be required to provide their name and phone number to game-day management for contact tracing purposes.
- All spectators and participants will undergo a health screening, including having their temperature checked before entering the gym.
- All spectators are expected to social distance themselves in the assigned seating area, which will be at least 30 feet from the court.
- No visiting fans will be allowed at any away contest.
- Spectators will refrain from shouting, singing or chanting.
“That’s probably the main thing that we’ve been working on,’’ said Westville athletics director Mike Waters. “We need to get them checked in, so that we know who has been at the game and who they are there for, just in case something happens. That has to be our priority.’’
At both Salt Fork and Westville, the fans are asked to enter through the West doors at those respective facilities.
“We are going to have everyone come in our main west doors and then they will exit on the opposite side of the gym. So there will be one entrance and one exit,’’ Waters said.
Westville has a very unique situation as it will host its first game on Friday against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
“Because of a roof leak, we have a whole new gym floor this year, and we still don’t have everything done,’’ Waters said. “Our bleachers are not getting inspected until Monday, so we will be putting out 50 chairs on the side of the court opposite the team benches.’’
Dees said that Salt Fork has a very similar plan.
“We are going to have all of our spectators sit in the south balcony, while the active players will sit on the north side with the inactive players in the balcony behind their respective bench,’’ he said. “Only our scorekeeper and the scoreboard operator will sit on the floor, as the announcer and stat board person will be up in the balcony.’’
While the maximum of 50 spectators — all associated with the home team players — isn’t ideal, Waters said it will be just like the Big Ten games that we see on television.
“It will be interesting and really different than anything we have seen,’’ he said. “I just feel good that we are going to be able to do this.’’
Danville District 118 along with Champaign Unit 4 and Urbana District 116 are not planning to allow any spectators into their basketball games this season.
In an effort to get these games out to the fans, all schools are planning to provide a live video stream of the game. Most of the VVC schools are using the Pixellot automated camera system and the NFHS Network. A subscription to the NFHS Network is $10.99 per month or its available on a annual pass for $69.99
According to Waters, because of the work on the gym floor at Westville, they were not able to get the Pixellot system installed and all games at Westville will be shown on Facebook Live as the district will be launching two additional Facebook accounts in the spring.
Danville is starting its own YouTube channel as long as more than 100 people subscribe. The address for the channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiBJ7pt1bEP-SUqMtUltC5w
One group of high school students that isn’t being allowed into any games this year are the high school cheerleaders, as the IDPH guidelines stipulate that cheerleaders are non-playing participants that must be at least 30 feet from the floor, at all times, and they will be required to refrain from shouting, singing or chanting.
“We are definitely catching some flak, but those are the guidelines from the state,’’ Waters said. “We are hoping that they are going to be allowed to cheer during the football season.’’
Competitive cheerleading will continue as an IHSA activity with all competitions held virtually.
