PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion County Meet
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16. 2. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 44. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score. Westville no score.
Individual champion — Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:27
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (16) — 1. Mojonnier 16:27. 2. Emerson Thorlton 18:49. 3. Murphy McCool 19:17. 6. Isaiah Tidwell 19:35. 8. James Dulin 20:31. 9. Josh Gernand 20:40. 16. Kayden Tremble 23:54.
Geo-RF/Chrisman (44) — 7. John Phipps 19:42. 12. Karson Lewsader 21:21. 13. Isaiah Cope 22:08. 14. Triston Lehmkuhl 22:52. 18. Garrett Wells 36:36.
Armstrong-Potomac — 4. Luke Gordon 19:23. 10. Joshua Goulding 20:46. 11. Eli Kennel 21:09. 15. Donavon Gudauskas 22:56.
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 17. Ethan Brewer 28:53.
Westville — 5. Aiden Skinner 19:34.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion County Meet
Team results — 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork 15. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Hoopeston Area no score.
Individual champion — Macie Russell (OSF) 20:45.
OSF (15) — 1. Russell 20:45. 2. Allie Morris 21:30, 3. Aubri Elliott 23:08. 8. Alyssa Wells 27:56. 9. Addie Wright 30:11. 10 Brylie Smith 31:31. 11. Rylee Wright 31:52.
Armstrong-Potomac — 6. Carlyn Crozier 26:35. 7. Mattie Kennell 26:37.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 5. Elleannah Hedgecock 25:55. 12. Catherine Luttrell 33:18.
Hoopeston Area — 4. Allison Pickett 23:22.
