LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Saturday night should have been the championship game for the 106th Vermilion County Principals Association basketball tournament at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.
Instead, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on high school sports in Illinois, players from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Salt Fork made the 75-minute drive from the Palmer Arena up to the Legacy Courts in Lafayette, Ind. to engage in games against players from Champaign, Cissna Park, Fisher, Tuscola and Watseka.
“It’s been a great experience since we couldn’t play games in Illinois,’’ said Cale Steinbaugh, a junior at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who was playing on Team B.A.D. “It’s been a lot of fun reconnecting with the guys.
“I think everyone is excited to get back to the old ways of playing for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.’’
And that is going to happen sooner rather than later.
On Friday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a change in regulations for high school sports within the state. Any region which has reached Phase 4 mitigations can partake in all sports, even high-risk sports like basketball and football. Vermilion County, which is in Region 6, is currently in Phase 4 mitigations.
“This whole time we have been playing up here, we were hopeful that we would get a high school season, but we honestly didn’t know if that would happen,’’ said Elijah Tidwell, a senior at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin playing for the VC Elite squad. “On Friday, I saw the news on Twitter, and I wasn’t sure if it was true, at first.
“Things didn’t look too good a few weeks ago. Hopefully, we can say in Phase 4 so that we can have a basketball season.’’
Both Steinbaugh and Tidwell admitted that they would have preferred to be playing at the Palmer Arena on Saturday night instead of the Legacy Courts in Lafayette.
“It felt like the County Tournament up here last weekend,’’ said Tidwell, who hit the game-winning shot at VC Elite defeated FTO, a team made up of Oakwood players, 50-48. “After the game, I was talking with Brevin Wells (a senior at Oakwood) about how we hoped to get one more chance to play against each other. But, we wanted our next game to be Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin against Oakwood.’’
FTO was not scheduled to play this past Saturday in Lafayette and Tidwell believes that all of the Illinois teams will now turn their focus to practicing for potential upcoming high school season.
“When this started, it was just a nice to be able to play some against teams that we would usually play during the year,’’ said Tidwell, as the league also had teams from Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More. “Now, these games are going to help us get into the flow quicker when we get back to a normal high school season.’’
Steinbaugh is not only looking forward to a basketball season but also a year on the baseball diamond.
“That was really hard last spring, not getting a chance to play a single baseball game during the high school season,’’ said Steinbaugh, who did play during the summer for his travel team in Chicago. “Playing up here has been nice because it feels good to be competitive again.
“Being back with the guys and working together in athletics is a big part of what school is all about.’’
Houpt stays, gets rewarded
DANVILLE — Erin Houpt considered several different options, including leaving the state to play basketball.
Ultimately, the senior point guard for the Danville Vikings decided to stay.
“I really wanted to play this season, but I wanted it to be here at Danville,’’ she said. “All of the options that I considered would not have let me come back to Danville, if there was a season here.’’
That was the big factor for Houpt, who signed back in November to attend Mercer University in Macon, Ga., for not pursuing other playing options this winter.
“I didn’t want to see a Danville girls basketball team playing without me being on the floor with them,’’ she said.
So when the news broke on Friday that Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health had amended their policies, allowing for Illinois high school sports to be played in 2021, Houpt was elated.
“I was shocked and it looks like I definitely made the right decision to stay,’’ she said. “Right now, I’m just waiting to hear the details.’’
Houpt, who has continued to work out regularly, said she has heard about a possible 15-game season.
“It’s not as long as a normal season, but right now, we will take whatever we can get,’’ she said.
Official information on a basketball season is expected to be announced after the IHSA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.