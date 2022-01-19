PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Palmer Arena
Vermilion County Tournament
Salt Fork 50, Hoopeston Area 36
Hoopeston Area (36) — Nick Hofer 3-5 0-0 7, Preston VanDeVeer 1-4 0-0 3, Mason Rush 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 5-8 1-2 11, Ben Brown 6-8 2-2 14, Wyatt Eisenmann 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Judy 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Root 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Steiner 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 15-28 4-6 36.
Salt Fork (50) — Colden Earles 4-7 3-4 13, Camden Smoot 1-3 0-0 2, Blake Norton 3-6 2-3 8, Michael Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 9-9 2-7 20, Ty Smoot 0-0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 3-4 0-0 7, Blake Hettmansberger 0-1 0-0 0, Evan Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Merritt 0-0 0-2 0, Hayden Maloney 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Hageman 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 20-31 7-18 50.
Hoopeston Area `8 `12 `7 `9 `— `36
Salt Fork `11 `12 `14 `13 `— `50
3-pointers — Hoopeston Area 2-7 (Hofer 1-3, VanDeVeer 1-1, Zamora 0-2, Steiner 0-1). Salt Fork 3-10 (Earles 2-3, Remole 1-2, Norton 0-3, Jones 0-1). Rebounds — Hoopeston Area 9 (VanDeVeer 2, Steiner 2, Rush 1, Brown 1, Root 1, TEAM 2). Salt Fork 25 (Norton 9, Taylor 5, Earles 2, Jones 2, C.Smoot 1, Remole 1, Webb 1, Merritt 1, Maloney 1, TEAM 2). Assists — Hoopeston Area 11 (Hofer 4, Zamora 3, Rush 2, Brown 2). Salt Fork 10 (Norton 4, C.Smoot 3, Earles 2, Remole 1). Turnovers — Hoopeston Area 12, Salt Fork 12. Steals — Hoopeston Area 9 (Zamora 5, VanDeVeer 2, Brown 2). Salt Fork 7 (Jones 3, Norton 2, C.Smoot 1, Remole 1). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 15, Salt Fork 9. Fouled out — none.
———
At Palmer Arena
Vermilion County Tournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Armstrong-Potomac 30
Armstrong-Potomac (30) — Kollin Asbury 2-5 2-4 6, Brady Howard 3-5 0-0 8, Evan Schluter 0-1 0-0 0, Seth Johnson 4-8 1-2 9, Luke Gordon 1-3 0-0 2, Nathan Rogers 2-3 0-0 5, Dawson McMasters 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-26 3-6 30.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (58) — Brett Meidel 7-11 0-2 15, Ayden Ingram 3-7 1-2 8, Hayden Rice 6-10 0-0 14, Dawson Dodd 0-2 0-0 0, Ned Hill 3-7 0-2 6, Micah Stanford 0-0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 1-4 0-0 2, Mason Hackman 1-3 0-0 2, Isaiah Tidwell 3-3 0-0 6, Braden Sackett 1-1 0-0 3, KJ Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 26-50 1-9 58.
Armstrong-Potomac `5 `4 `10 `11 `— `30
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `13 `15 `14 `16 `— `58
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 3-8 (Howard 2-3, Rogers 1-2, Johnson 0-3). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-17 (Rice 2-5, Meidel 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Sackett 1-1, Ray 0-3). Rebounds — Armstrong-Potomac 24 (Asbury 8, Gordon 4, Howard 3, Rogers 3, Johnson 2, McMasters 1, TEAM 3). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18 (Hill 8, Meidel 2, Dodd 2, Ingram 1, Rice 1, Hackman 1, Tidwell 1, Sackett 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Armstrong-Potomac 6 (Asbury 2, Howard 2, Schluter 1, McMasters 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15 (Dodd 4, Meidel 2, Rice 2, Hill 2, Ray 2, Micah Stanford 2, Ingram 1). Turnovers — Armstrong-Potomac 29, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8. Steals — Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Asbury 1, Howard 1, Gordon 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19 (Meidel 4, Ray 4, Hill 3, Rice 2, Dodd 2, Ingram 1, Hackman 1, Sackett 1, Stanford 1). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11. Fouled out — none.
———
At Palmer Arena
Vermilion County Tourrnament
Westville 49, Oakwood 45 (OT)
Westville (49) — Cole Maxwell 1-3 2-4 4, Landon Haurez 2-5 0-0 5, Drew Wichtowski 2-5 7-9 11, Kamden Maddox 6-11 3-3 16, Bryce Burnett 4-9 3-4 11, Will Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 16-34 15-20 49.
Oakwood (45) — Gaven Clouse 2-7 0-0 4, Griffin Trees 2-7 2-2 7, Grant Powell 2-12 0-0 6, Josh Young 6-11 6-6 18, Dalton Hobick 2-8 1-2 6, Joshua Ruch 1-7 1-2 4, Tanner Pichon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-52 10-12 45.
Westville `15 `12 `9 `7 `6 `— `49
Oakwood `11 `15 `12 `5 `2 `— `45
3-pointers — Westville 2-3 (Haurez 1-2, Maddox 1-1). Oakwood 5-22 (Powell 2-8, Trees 1-3, Hobbick 1-4, Ruch 1-7). Rebounds — Westville 35 (Maddox 9, Burnett 7, Maxwell 6, Wichtowski 5,. Haurez 4, Terry 1, TEAM 3). Oakwood 22 (Clouse 7, Young 7, Trees 2, Powell 2, Hobick 2, Ruch 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Westville 7 (Wichtowski 3, Maddox 2, Maxwell 1, Haurez 1). Oakwood 12 (Powell 4, Trees 3, Hobick 3, Ruch 1, Pichon 1). Turnovers — Westville 18, Oakwood 11. Steals — Westville 5 (Haurez 2, Maxwell 1, Wichtowski 1, Burnett 1). Oakwood 14 (Trees 5, Hobick 4, Clouse 2, Young 2, Ruch 1). Total fouls — Westville 10, Oakwood 17. Fouled out — none.
