DANVILLE — A day late and a dollar short describes Danville’s opening-round game with Urbana in the Big 12 Conference boys basketball tournament on Wednesday night.
The Tigers, who were winless during the regular-season, outplayed the Vikings in nearly every aspect and Urbana advanced into the quarterfinals with a 64-63 victory.
“They played better than us. They wanted it more,’’ said Danville senior Tevin Smith. “We were a step behind all night. We had a chance at the end, but they did a nice job of making good decisions.
“We needed to do more effort-wise to win this game.’’
Danville, which ends its year with three straight losses, actually took a 2-0 lead on a steal and basket from senior Nathanael Hoskins in the game’s opening 15 seconds, but that was the only lead that the Vikings held all night.
Urbana (1-10) scored the next 10 points with Jermale Young, Jermontre Young and Gideon Kapongo each knocking down a 3-pointer for the Tigers — the 3s for Jermale Young and Jermontre Young came as a result of offensive rebounds.
“Jermale and Jermontre played a great game,’’ said Hoskins, who had a game-high 23 points. “We just made a lot of mental mistakes. We had a lot of bad passes and a lot of missed rebounds. That stuff shouldn’t have happened, but it did happen.’’
The Tigers scored 12 of its 34 first-half points from offensive rebounds, including a pair of baskets — a 3-pointer from Jermontre Young and a basket from Malcolm Morris — off of missed free throw attempts.
“They definitely got the majority of the 50-50 balls,’’ Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “We missed a couple of box outs on the free-throw line and those are things that you work on every day in practice.
“For whatever reason, we just weren’t in tune and kudos to Urbana, they came at us with more energy and more focused.’’
So, how did Urbana turn around a 20-point loss to Danville (76-56) on Feb. 19 into this victory?
“We were in a dogfight in that game until halftime, so we should have known what they were capable of doing,’’ Robinson said. “We just missed on a lot of little things — effort things — and they executed off of our mistakes.
“When we would miss a rebound, they would get it and kick it out for a 3. When we would miss a layup, they would come down and score.’’
Smith acknowledged that the Vikings probably took this game for granted.
“I have been playing with those guys forever and I knew how hot they could get,’’ Smith said. “But, as a team, we took it for granted with them being the last seed.
“This is the outcome that we got because of it.’’
Hoskins pointed out that it wasn’t just the players on the floor that had more energy for Urbana.
“I said at halftime that it felt like they were the home team and that they had their crowd here cheering them on,’’ said Hoskins as the Urbana bench was constantly yelling and cheering during the contest. “We were just too dry and it really helps when you have a bench cheering you on.’’
Robinson said that he tried several different lineups and defenses, but the Vikings didn’t respond until the final two minutes.
Danville closed from a 61-51 deficit with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left to 62-60 on a Smith basket with 20 seconds left.
It almost looked like the Vikings were going to have an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead on the ensuing possession but Jermale Young escaped a defensive trap to find Jeremiah Hamilton for an uncontested layup. The Danville bench thought that Jermale Young traveled as he split the defenders.
“Ultimately, they outplayed us for 30 minutes and we finally played the final 2 minutes,’’ Robinson said. “You can’t beat anyone like that.’’
Hoskins and Smith, playing in their final games at Danville High School, combined for 41 points, while junior Martez Rhodes came off the bench to score 11.
“This is a very emotional moment,’’ said Smith, who has verbally committed to play at Cal State Fullerton next year. “I’m glad that I was able to play some games in my senior season.’’
Hoskins agreed saying that ‘’it hadn’t sunk in yet.’’
Urbana, which had four players in double figures led by Jermale Young and Malcolm Morris with 17 each, advances to play Normal Community on Thursday night.
