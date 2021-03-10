At Danville
Urbana 64, Danville 63
Urbana (64) — Malcolm Morris 5-7 7-10 17, Jermale Young 5-12 5-10 17, Jermontre Young 5-8 0-0 12, Gideon Kapongo 5-12 1-2 13, Jeremiah Hamilton 1-6 0-0 2, Deshaun Sanders 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 22-47 13-22 64.
Danville (63) — Tevin Smith 7-16 3-5 18, Michael Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Nathanael Hoskins 8-15 5-6 23, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 2-4 4-4 8, Emerson Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 4-13 3-4 11, Jonathan Ireland 1-4 0-0 3, Caleb Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-59 15-19 63.
Urbana; 17; 17; 14; 16; —; 64
Danville; 12; 17; 12; 22; —; 63
3-pointers — Urbana 7-17 (Jermale Young 2-6, Jermonte Young 2-4, Kapongo 2-6, Sanders 1-1). Danville 4-24 (Hoskins 2-5, Smith 1-9, Ireland 1-4, Moore 0-3, Davis 0-3). Rebounds — Urbana 32 (Jermale Young 9, Morris 7, Hamilton 6, Jermonte Young 5, Kapongo 3, TEAM 2). Danville 33 (Smith 8, Jones-Winslow 7, Rhodes 7, Hoskins 5, Moore 1, Davis 1, Ireland 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Urbana 12 (Jermale Young 6, Jermonte Young 4, Kapongo 1, Hamilton 1). Danville 10 (Smith 3, Hoskins 2, Davis 2, Rhodes 2, Ireland 1). Turnovers — Urbana 16, Danville 16. Steals — Urbana 10 (Jermale Young 5, Kapongo 3, Hamilton 2). Danville 11 (Hoskins 4, Rhodes 3, Smith 2, Jones-Winslow 1, Davis 1). Total fouls — Urbana 10, Danville 16. Fouled out — none. Officials — Kevin Coughenour, Adam Holleman, Mike Kukuck.
Records — Urbana 1-10 overall. Danville 7-5 overall.
