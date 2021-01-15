INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers is far from the only big-name player on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster with an expiring contract this offseason. In fact, he’s not even the only quarterback.
Jacoby Brissett is set to hit the open market in March, and there are impact players spread throughout the roster who are scheduled for free agency in a matter of weeks.
Here’s a look at four such players with updates provided by general manager Chris Ballard’s marathon season-ending Zoom session:
T.Y. HILTON
The 31-year-old consciously made some sacrifices in 2020 for the good of the offense. He still wound up leading the team with 762 receiving yards on 56 catches and scored five touchdowns.
But it was a down year for Hilton by almost any measure. That’s not the ideal bargaining position heading into free agency.
Still, Hilton has proven in the past couple of years he can still be effective without relying on his blazing speed, and he’s grown into a true locker room leader. He takes pride in carrying on a recent wide receiver tradition that was passed on to him by Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and two-time Hall of Fame finalist Reggie Wayne. And he looks forward to passing the torch to a new generation that includes promising prospects in Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell.
He’s also made it clear he’d like to continue that mentorship as an on-field partner for at least a few more years.
“T.Y. Hilton is a special dude,” Ballard said. “Before we played Buffalo (in the wild card playoffs), I walked up and I said, ‘I love you. I do.’ T.Y. is not the most emotional guy, but he gave me a hug. He knows – he’s special man, as a person and as a teammate and as a competitor. … We’ll see how it works out here over the long haul. But we value T.Y., and we think he can still play. And he’s been a great Colt.”
XAVIER RHODES
The 30-year-old cornerback resurrected his career during his first year in Indianapolis. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 52.4% of their passes when targeting him and averaged 6.9 yards per attempt with an 84.6 quarterback rating.
Those numbers were all steep drops from 2019, when gave up an 81.5% completion rate, an average of 9.8 yards per attempt and a 123.8 quarterback rating in his final season with the Minnesota Vikings. Rhodes also picked off a pair of passes this season, returning one for a touchdown, and emerged as a leader in a relatively young cornerback group.
He’s earned a hefty raise from his reported $3 million, one-year deal, but perhaps a chance to continue working with defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon – who goes back to his days with the Vikings – will work in the Colts’ favor.
“Xavier worked and bought into everything we’re doing,” Ballard said. “I think we will wait and see how it works out here in free agency, but we like Xavier.”
JUSTIN HOUSTON
The 31-year-old edge rusher finished third on the team with eight sacks and has a total of 19 in two seasons with Indianapolis. He also has a close relationship with Ballard that dates back to their days with the Kansas City Chiefs.
But Houston might be interested in exploring his market after completing a two-year, $23 million deal with the Colts. Pass rushers always are in high demand, and he’s made it clear he’d like to cap a sterling career with a Super Bowl ring.
Perhaps that opportunity will come in Indianapolis, perhaps not. Either way, Ballard was emphatic about how much the veteran has remaining in the tank.
“Justin can still play,” he said, “absolutely.”
MARLON MACK
At times Thursday, Ballard sounded like he was auditioning to become Mack’s agent.
The 24-year-old running back had one of the season’s most heartbreaking stories. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Mack tore his Achilles’ tendon during the first half of the season opener at Jacksonville.
That prevented him from following up on a 2019 season that saw him rush for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in just 14 games, and it took months before rookie Jonathan Taylor got up to speed well enough to put some true punch back in the running game.
Mack rushed for 2,383 yards and 20 touchdowns over parts of four seasons with Indianapolis, and Ballard said he’d welcome him back at the right price. But he believes the running back deserves much more.
“He deserves a good contract,” Ballard said. “I don’t know if we are going to be able to do that here. Saying that, I’m not going to say that Marlon is not going to be back because I think he’s really special as a player, and I could just see a backfield of Marlon, Jonathan and Nyheim (Hines) and (Jordan) Wilkins be really special. So I’m not going to discount it.
“But I think Marlon Mack is a great player and deserves what he has coming to him.”
