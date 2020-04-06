PGA Tour
2020 Schedule
April 16-19 — RBC Heritage (cancelled)
April 23-26 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans (cancelled)
April 30-May 3 — Wells Fargo Championship (cancelled)
May 7-10 — AT&T Byron Nelson (cancelled)
May 21-24 — Charles Schwab Challenge (Fort Worth, Texas)
May 28-31 — Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit)
June 4-7 — The Memorial presented by Nationwide (Dublin, Ohio)
June 11-14 — RBC Canadian Open (Toronto)
June 18-21 — TBD
June 25-28 — Travelers Championship (Cromwell, Conn.)
July 2-5 — Barracuda Championship (Truckee, Calif.)
July 2-5 — World Golf Championships-St. Jude Invitational (Memphis, Tenn.)
July 9-12 — John Deere Classic (Silvis)
July 16-19 — The Open Championship (cancelled)
July 16-19 — Barbasol Championship (Nicholasville, Ky.)
July 16-19 — TBD
July 23-26 — 3M Open (Blaine, Minn.)
July 30-Aug. 2 — Olympic Golf (cancelled)
July 30-Aug. 2 — TBD
Aug. 6-9 — PGA Championship (San Francisco)
Aug. 13-16 — Wyndham Championship (Greensboro, N.C.)
Aug. 20-23 — The Northern Trust (Norton, Mass.)
Aug. 27-30 — BMW Championship (Olympia Fields)
Sept. 3-7 — TOUR Championship (Atlanta)
Sept. 17-20 — U.S. Open (Mamaroneck, N.Y.)
Sept. 25-27 — Ryder Cup (Kohler, Wis.)
Nov. 12-15 — Masters (August, Ga.)
