PGA Tour

2020 Schedule

April 16-19 — RBC Heritage (cancelled)

April 23-26 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans (cancelled)

April 30-May 3 — Wells Fargo Championship (cancelled)

May 7-10 — AT&T Byron Nelson (cancelled)

May 21-24 — Charles Schwab Challenge (Fort Worth, Texas)

May 28-31 — Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit)

June 4-7 — The Memorial presented by Nationwide (Dublin, Ohio)

June 11-14 — RBC Canadian Open (Toronto)

June 18-21 — TBD

June 25-28 — Travelers Championship (Cromwell, Conn.)

July 2-5 — Barracuda Championship (Truckee, Calif.)

July 2-5 — World Golf Championships-St. Jude Invitational (Memphis, Tenn.)

July 9-12 — John Deere Classic (Silvis)

July 16-19 — The Open Championship (cancelled)

July 16-19 — Barbasol Championship (Nicholasville, Ky.)

July 16-19 — TBD

July 23-26 — 3M Open (Blaine, Minn.)

July 30-Aug. 2 — Olympic Golf (cancelled)

July 30-Aug. 2 — TBD

Aug. 6-9 — PGA Championship (San Francisco)

Aug. 13-16 — Wyndham Championship (Greensboro, N.C.)

Aug. 20-23 — The Northern Trust (Norton, Mass.)

Aug. 27-30 — BMW Championship (Olympia Fields)

Sept. 3-7 — TOUR Championship (Atlanta)

Sept. 17-20 — U.S. Open (Mamaroneck, N.Y.)

Sept. 25-27 — Ryder Cup (Kohler, Wis.)

Nov. 12-15 — Masters (August, Ga.)

