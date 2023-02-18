When it comes to singing the praises of Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis, you won’t find a bigger cheerleader than Illinois coach Brad Underwood.
During his media availability Friday before Illinois traveled for its noon Saturday contest at No. 14 Indiana, Underwood paid tribute to the Hoosiers center.
And why wouldn’t he? During Indiana’s 80-65 win in Champaign on Jan. 19, Jackson-Davis had, perhaps, his most dominant performance of the season. Jackson-Davis was 15-of-19 from the field for 35 points, and he had nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks on top of that.
“The first ball game, Trayce was literally the show. There was not much good in that game (for Illinois), which is not to take anything away from Trayce. He was phenomenal,” Underwood said.
Underwood feels Jackson-Davis’ productivity has been helped by Indiana’s injuries. Point guard Xavier Johnson was hurt in December, and Race Thompson missed four games in January.
“He’s grown, man, and he has confidence. They’ve had a couple of injuries, Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson, and in my opinion, that helped Trayce,” Underwood said. “They might run an action every 10 possessions for (Jalen) Hood-Schifino, but everything else runs through (Jackson-Davis), and he’s gained tremendous confidence.
“He’s playing like a fourth-year college player should. He’s the best passing big man in the country. It’s what happens when you have experience, strength and size.”
Part of the reason Jackson-Davis was so effective against the Fighting Illini in the first meeting was Underwood chose not to double team the big man. He said at the time it partly came down to giving up twos for threes, but when Illinois had a poor offensive game, and with Jackson-Davis having a big game, it backfired.
Underwood wouldn’t say what the defensive plan for Illinois would be on Jackson-Davis, but he hinted at the rationale that set the Illini defense in the first matchup.
“Do you want to give up a three or are you good with twos? Teams have to pick their poison,” said Underwood, also referring to playing against Purdue’s Zach Edey. “They’ve spaced with Miller Kopp. They’ve spaced with Hood-Schifino. They’ve got good players, and other than their freshman, they’re old.”
Underwood also pointed out Jackson-Davis has adapted to every defense thrown at him. For example, Northwestern was effective in the first half by bringing a late double team to pin Jackson-Davis on the baseline in Indiana’s 64-62 loss Wednesday, but by the second half, Jackson-Davis passed better out of the traps and also began his actions at the top of the key.
“He’s seen every coverage. He’s seen singles, doubles, from the baseline, from the top, he’s not afraid of the trap and he’s not afraid to split them. He’s an elite passer out of double teams,” Underwood said.
Indiana (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) should take little comfort from its earlier win at Illinois, given the Fighting Illini are in a different position than they were at the time.
For one, Illinois forward Matthew Meyer — the second-leading scorer for the Illini (11.7) — is healthy. He played against Indiana in the previous meeting but was sick and ineffective.
Illinois (17-8, 8-6) also added to its depth when guard Luke Goode returned from a foot injury.
The Hoosiers need to demonstrate they can bounce back from a tough loss. They did so two weeks ago, beating then No. 1 Purdue after a road loss at Maryland.
“We have to keep our heads up. When Fino had a bad game against Maryland, I told him to keep his head up and that we needed a big next game against Purdue. He showed up. We just have to clear it out and get ready for the next one,” Jackson-Davis said after Wednesday’s loss.
A win would be important for the Hoosiers to maintain a gap near the top of the Big Ten and not to lose touch with the double-bye awarded to the top four teams in the Big Ten tournament.
As of Friday, Indiana was in a three-way tie for third place at 9-6, but would lose tiebreakers at the moment to both Maryland and Iowa — the teams the Hoosiers are knotted with.
A loss would throw Indiana back into the large group of teams in the middle of the pack. Indiana is only two games ahead of 10th-place Wisconsin going into the weekend.
