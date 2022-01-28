EVANSTON — Every team deals with adversity differently.
For the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night, being without preseason All-American center Kofi Cockburn and preseason all-Big Ten guard Andre Curbelo it opened up opportunities for players like freshman guard Luke Goode.
The 6-foot-7 freshman from Fort Wayne, Ind., stepped up at just the right time, scoring a career-best 9 points in a season-high 27 minutes as the 24th-rated Illini upset the 10th-rated Michigan State Spartans 56-55.
“It’s something you work hard in practice every day for, you go through the game reps and you go through the warmups, getting ready for your opportunity,’’ said Goode. “Coach (Brad Underwood) has a lot of faith in me. My teammates have a lot of faith in me. When the ball came to me, I was ready to go tonight.’’
Goode wasn’t the only Illini that had his role increased without Cockburn and Curbelo.
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Omar Payne combined for 15 points and six rebounds as they shared the center position normally filled by Cockburn.
“You have guys buying into what you do,’’ said Underwood, defining the Illinois culture as “toughness, connected, guys that work really hard.’’
“Everyone continues to work on their game, stay ready, and take that opportunity when it’s there. It’s helped us and it’s helped them grow as well.’’
According to Underwood, it sounds like Illinois will need similar performances today when the Illini travel to Evanston today to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.
“Curbelo has not been with us and Kofi is going through the protocols,’’ was his update on their status before the Big Ten Conference contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
So figuring that Cockburn and Curbelo will out again, it should open up another opportunity for a guy like Goode, who has gained the respect of his teammates.
“He comes to practice every day, competing at a high level,’’ said Illinois super senior guard Trent Frazier. “When we are going through scout, he gives us an incredible look. There sometimes, I have to tell him to calm down. He goes for 40 on scout team.
“He works hard. All of our freshmen do … He will only continue to get better.’’
It was fittingly that his biggest game came against Michigan State, considering that the Spartans were competing with the Illini for his services.
“I think Luke is a helluva kid,’’ said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “He comes from a great family. He has done a great job with his body, and (Illinois) has done a great job here with his body. I thought he did a nice job. I thought he played as physical as he could.’’
Goode was very impressed when he heard about Coach Izzo’s comments.
“When a potential hall of fame coach (Izzo) talks about you in that way — it’s a honor,’’ he said. “Getting my body ready, its a shoutout coach (Adam) Fletcher.’’
So, did Goode do anything differently this week to get ready for Tuesday night?
“Before every game, i prepare the same way, not matter what, regardless of who’s out and who’s in,’’ Goode said. “It doesn’t really matter. I have to be ready when my time comes. Knowing in the back of my head that we were without two guys that play a lot of minutes and had heavy roles on this team, I knew that I could potentially have a bigger role tonight and get an opportunity.’’
And now, how will this change his approach to future games?
“I think the key is to keep a level head,’’ Goode said. “I still need to go into practice every day, work hard, give these guys a great look and compete every single day. That is the biggest thing for me.
“Something that I really try to do is work extra with coach Fletcher. staying in the weight room and do extra. Just a little bit extra. So that I can be ready when my time comes … that’s something I really enjoy and I can say I worked hard for it.’’
Northwestern comes into today’s contest on a three-game losing streak and the Wildcats (9-9 overall) have lost seven of their last eight.
But Underwood isn’t letting that change his approach.
“These games are always hard fought and they always come down to the end,’’ said Underwood, whose has seen his teams win six straight over the Wildcats. “Northwestern is a team that has a lot of returners. They run great actions. They cause a lot of people issues. They are much improved in transition and down low, they are a really, really good offensive rebounding team.’’
Underwood also says that forward Ryan Young, who averages 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18 minutes a game, is one of the most underrated players in the league.
Today’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. tipoff at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Today’s game can be seen on the Big Ten Network, while it can be heard on the Fighting Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
