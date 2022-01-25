CHAMPAIGN — Illinois super senior guard Trent Frazier walked into the postgame news conference holding the game ball from the 56-55 victory for Fighting Illini over the Michigan State Spartans at the State Farm Center.
Frazier had scored a game-high 16 points, moving him into the top-10 of school history, as the 24th-rated Illini pulled off the upset without junior All-American Kofi Cockburn or sophomore guard Andre Curbelo, a preseason all-Big Ten selection.
“This is special to have a game ball given to me,’’ Frazier said. “This has been a special five years.’’
And during his time, Frazier has seen Illinois transform its program from one that went 14-18 overall and 4-14 in the Big Ten during his freshman campaign to the Big Ten Tournament champions last year and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“I just wanted to be a part of a winning team,’’ Frazier said. “Obviously, it took some time. Coach (Brad Underwood) says it a lot, ‘you have to go through some stuff to get where you want to go.’ I’m proud to be a part of this team and to have been here since day 1 to get this program back to winning at a high level.
“This win tonight is a culture win. This is what it’s all about. This is a special win — a lot of guys stepped up tonight.’’
And Illinois needed a lot of guys to step up with Cockburn out as he deals with the concussion protocols since the game with Purdue on Jan. 17, while Curbelo is going though the COVID-19 protocols.
“When they are back on the court and they tell us they can go, we will welcome with open arms because they are two of the best players in America,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “My heart aches for Andre Curbelo. He just can’t catch a break.’’
One of the players that made a special contribution on Tuesday night for the Illini, which improves to 14-5 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten, was freshman guard Luke Goode.
The former Fort Wayne, Ind., prep was a recruiting target for both Illinois and Michigan State a year ago.
Goode, who hadn’t played more than 10 minutes in any Big Ten contest this season, had a career-best 9 points on 3-of-4 shooting behind the 3-point arc to go along with four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes against the Spartans.
“Luke Goode was phenomenal,’’ Underwood said. “Not just because he made 3s. But, I thought his defense was great and he got that last rebound when he flew across the court to get that.’’
The first 3-pointer by Goode ignited a 13-2 run as Frazier scored the next 10 points for the Illini, who eventually took a 34-20 lead into locker room at halftime.
“Poor start. Turned the ball over nine times in the first half,’’ said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “I thought (Brad’s) guys played with more energy in the first half. Very disappointed in the way we played. Winning and losing right now for me, I’m way beyond that. I don’t worry about winning and losing as much as how we played.’’
The Spartans, who fell to 15-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten, slowly turned things around in the second half as they held the Illini to just seven points in the final 10 minutes and they were scoreless in the final 5:33.
Michigan State pulled within 56-54 on a basket by Malik Hall with exactly 1 minute left.
After Alfonso Plummer, who had 11 points for Illinois, had his shot blocked by Marcus Brigham Jr. of Michigan State, the Spartans had a chance to tie but Tyson Walker’s short jumper was off the mark as Goode grabbed the rebound.
That set up Frazier to seal the victory as he went to the free-throw line with 6.4 seconds left for a one-and-one opportunity, but the career 77 percent free-throw shooter missed the first.
Hall raced up court with the ball and was fouled by Illinois sophomore Coleman Hawkins, which prevented an easy layup, with 00.2 seconds left. Hall missed his first attempt.
“Honestly, I was thinking about the free throw that I missed,’’ said Frazier of his reaction to Hall’s miss. “I was kind of pissed with myself. Being a fifth-year veteran, I could have put the game away … but really, I knew that we had won the game. That was a huge relief.’’
Hall tried to miss the second but this time the ball went through the basket and Illinois quickly inbounded the ball to let the final horn sound allowing the majority of the 15,544 at the State Farm Center to exhale and enjoy a 56-55 upset victory that moved the Illini back into first place in the Big Ten standings.
“I couldn’t be prouder and happy for a group guys in the locker room than I was tonight,’’ Underwood said. “Who gave us a chance? Who would have thought?
“It doesn’t matter how many men you are down. It doesn’t matter. When you have character and they are together, you can do a lot of things … You find a way.’’
That’s the type of culture that Underwood has wanted to build at Illinois since he took the job in March of 2017.
