DANVILLE — In 12 previous trips to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, South Suburban coach John Pigatti has seen and/or experienced about every possible scenario.
That's why on Tuesday in a first-round matchup against Florida Gateway College, making its first-ever trip to the Mary Miller Center, Pigatti was coaching from the opening tip until the final buzzer.
In the end, the top-seeded and undefeated Bulldogs moved into the quarterfinals with an impressive 87-52 victory over the Timberwolves.
"We have lost some big leads down here — it happens in this tournament,'' Pigatti said. "For our team to come out as focused as they were, being an undefeated team that has been hard to coach all year, was a pleasant surprise.''
South Suburban (30-0) built a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and the Bulldogs, who made 5-of-9 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half, were never really challenged.
"I felt like we came out executing everything really well,'' said South Suburban freshman forward Damontae Taylor, who had a game-high 30 points for the Bulldogs. "The only trouble we had were some missed layups, but we didn't let that get to us and take us out of the game.
"We just had to keep playing — people miss shots.''
Missed shots was also a problem for Florida Gateway College, which falls to 17-10, as the Timberwolves shot just 25 percent (8-of-32) in the first half and they wound up making just 29.8 percent (17-of-57) for the game.
That played right into the hands of South Suburban as the Bulldogs outrebounded the Timberwolves 48-39 with the 6-foot-6 Taylor pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.
"I think their length and athletic ability gave us problems,'' said Florida Gateway coach Charles Ruise.
Joining Taylor in double figures for South Suburban was Demarco Minor (18), Nmesomachi Nnebedum (15) and Camron Donatlan (12).
"Our big three did what they were supposed to do. They all scored points in different varieties,'' said Pagatti of Taylor, Minor and Donatlan.
But what about Nnebedum's five 3-pointers — all in the first half?
"He has to be a two-half guy,'' Pigatti said. "He can get hot like that and if he plays like that — to along with the big three — that makes us a more dangerous team.''
Jeremiah Barze had a team-high 20 points and he was the only player in double figures for the Timberwolves.
