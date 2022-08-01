SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Tyler Reddick proved to be the car to beat at the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and survived two late chaotic restarts to score his second win of 2022.
The fourth caution flag waved on Lap 77 when Christopher Bell lost a tire and dropped debris on the front straight.
Before a lap was completed, second-place running Chase Elliott spun in Turn 1 and in the melee Austin Dillon got stuck in a sand trap.
With an overtime green-white-checker waiting in the wings, the bumping and banging throughout the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race continued.
On the final restart, Reddick had to hold off defending race winner AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain to get the opportunity to kiss the famous IMS bricks.
It was the fifth Indianapolis win for Richard Childress Racing.
“I love it,” Childress said of racing at IMS. “I wish it were on the oval.”
Blaney spun on the restart, ending a strong run at the front with Chastain missing the first corner but used the escape lane to take the lead.
Reddick made the deciding pass in Turn 13 on Chastain, who was penalized by NASCAR for missing the first corner.
He was credited with a 27th-place finish.
“I didn’t know where the 1 (Chastain) came from,” Reddick said. “Just really glad to be able to do it in Indianapolis. This is one really special place.”
The California driver started from the pole position Sunday and recorded his second win of the year, having won earlier this month on the Road America course.
Austin Cindric came home second followed by Harrison Burton, who started 13th. Todd Gilliland started ninth and finished fourth with Bubba Wallace coming home in fifth.
Reddick led 38 of the 86 laps.
Cindric started second and dropped outside of the top 10 for most of the race but used the turmoil on the final restart to recover for the runner-up finish.
“The restarts were survival,” Cindric said. “I didn’t finish where I wanted today.”
Burton, driving the famed Wood Brothers Ford, found the opening to finish on the podium.
“There was a lot of aggression on the restarts,” Burton said. “Put ourselves in a good position and the team persevered today.”
Blaney tried to use pit strategy to claim a victory and lock into the Chase and stopped for fuel only on Lap 54 and drove the final 32 laps on older tires but was still running third on the final restart.
Blaney finished 26th but gained points for the chance to make the Chase field over Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola with five races remaining in the regular season.
A number of cars spun and were able to keep running, but the first caution, other than at the end of the first two stages, took place on Lap 61 when Kyle Larson missed the first turn, went airborne and collected the car of Ty Dillon.
