INDIANAPOLIS – Suddenly, the Indianapolis Colts could be looking for a little help in the defensive secondary.
Head coach Frank Reich announced Wednesday cornerback Marvell Tell III and safety Rolan Milligan have decided to opt out of the 2020 season. The pair joined linebacker Skai Moore – whose decision was announced a day earlier -- in determining not to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Players have until 4 p.m. Thursday to notify their teams they will not play this season, though some exceptions could be made later for COVID-19 related issues.
“I had communication with all them,” Reich said during a Zoom call. “These guys are family to us. (We) respect their decisions. (I) personally support them (and) want them and their families to stay safe and healthy. We’ll maintain contact with all of them but also understand their decision.”
The newest departures will have an impact on the depth chart in the defensive backfield.
Tell played in 13 games with one start as a rookie last season, finishing with 26 tackles, five pass deflections and one forced fumble. He played on 24% of the team’s defensive snaps and 47% of the special teams snaps and was positioned to compete for a broader role this summer.
The 24-year-old college safety had a chance to be the No. 4 cornerback behind starters Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes.
A former undrafted free agent out of Toledo, Milligan has played safety and corner in the NFL and made 11 appearances last season with one start. The 25-year-old finished with 15 tackles while playing 13 percent of the defensive snaps and 39 percent of the snaps on special teams.
Reich did not disclose personal details of his conversations with the players but made it clear he supported their reasons for opting out. The head coach also believes the openings on the roster create more opportunity for young players to compete in training camp.
Free agent cornerback T.J. Carrie and sixth-round rookie cornerback Isaiah Rodgers are among the players whose roles could increase as a result. The team also could look for veteran reinforcements remaining on the open market.
“This year, more than any year, I think guys are gonna get opportunities this year,” Reich said. “That’s why you really gotta respect the guys that opt out, for the personal reasons that they’re opting out. Those guys probably were going to play. Those guys are good football players. We’ve had three good football players who opted out, but understandably so. So you gotta respect those decisions.
“This is a year where we’re preparing like everyone on our team’s gonna play, and they need to be ready to play. So the way you get ready to play is compete, compete out at practice, compete against one another out at practice out there on that field that I’m looking at right now.”
More than 50 players have chosen to opt out league wide, and Indianapolis’ number could grow before Thursday’s deadline.
Reich said he is not surprised by the number of players choosing to walk away for the season, but only because he had no expectations. Each decision is intensely private and sensitive, and the Colts are intent on respecting players’ personal process.
“This is a whole new realm, right?” he said. “This is a whole new realm, and there’s a lot of dynamics that go into that decision. So I’m like everybody else – we’re full speed ahead.
“We let our guys know we’re here to talk with you. We want to talk through these things with you, give you any indication that we can to make a decision. But, other than that, we’re so focused on getting ready and moving forward.”
