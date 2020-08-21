CLINTON, Ind. — Tyler Campbell’s debut as the head coach of the Covington Trojans looked good for four of the first five snaps of Friday’s season opener against the South Vermillion Wildcats.
Covington’s defense had forced South Vermillion into three negative plays and an incomplete pass. If not for a pass interference on a third down-and-12 play, the Trojans would have recorded a three-and-out on its first defensive series.
Junior quarterback Anthony Garzolini got things quickly turned around for the Wildcats, completing nine of 11 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns and he ran for another score as South Vermillion rolled past Covington 48-6 in a Wabash River Conference contest at Anderson Field.
“They are just a better football team than we are right now,’’ said Campbell. “We have to learn from this and get better.’’
One of the big problems for Covington (0-1) on Friday night were five turnovers (four interceptions and one lost fumble) that led directly to 26 points for South Vermillion.
“Three of those turnovers were my fault. They were bad play calls and I put our quarterback in a bad spot,’’ Campbell said. “But any time you give up the football it’s going to hard to win those games.’’
South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett thought his defense, and in particular his outside linebackers, did a really good job on Friday night.
“We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football on that side of the ball,’’ he said.
South Vermillion senior Antonio Nieves, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a 19-yard run, turned one of the four interceptions thrown by Covington quarterback Alan Karrfalt into a 49-yard interception return.
“This is my fourth year here and this senior group has been with us all four years,’’ Barrett said. “The whole thing coming here was about changing the culture.
“We have a good team and I was happy with how we responded.’’
Barrett acknowledged that slow start on the first five offensive snaps was a communication problem for the Wildcats, after that his team rolled up 293 yards on 17 plays, scoring 34 of their 48 points.
For the game, South Vermillion finished with 368 yards of offense, 198 passing and 170 on the ground.
“We want to be balanced and that was a little better than I thought it was,’’ Barrett said. “We still need to get better.’’
That’s also how Campbell felt after his first contest with the Trojans.
“Defensively, we have to get off the field on third downs,’’ he said. “When our offense is on the field, we need to execute better and not make our defense play two-thirds of the game.
“We talk a lot with our guys about seeing growth and having enough grit to recognize it, even in bad times. We are going to watch this tape and see where we can get better.’’
It wasn’t all bad news for Covington.
The Trojans had an 11-play, 53-yard drive at the end of the first half and they had a 10-play, 37-yard drive in the second half. Unfortunately for Covington, neither drive resulted in any points.
“We did execute late in the game,’’ Campbell said. “But, we didn’t finish.
“We did some good things, but we have to clean up our mistakes.’’
Covington junior Neil Ellmore scored his team’s only touchdown with a 2-yard run that capped 10-play, 75-yard drive for the Trojans in the second quarter.
South Vermillion senior Joey Shew was the primary target for Garzolini, with 106 receiving yards on four receptions, while Covington’s sophomore Duncan Keller had eight receptions for 111 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.