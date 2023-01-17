PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Boys Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-0, Hoopeston Area 1-0, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-2
Pool B — Salt Fork 2-0, Oakwood 2-0, Westville 0-2, Armstrong-Potomac 0-2
Saturday, Jan. 14 games
Hoopeston Area 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Oakwood 60, Westville 35
Salt Fork 59, Armstrong-Potomac 37
Tuesday, Jan. 17 games
Oakwood 77, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Salt Fork 43, Westville 41
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
Thursday, Jan. 19 games
Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
Oakwood 77, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Oakwood (77) — Derek Drews 1 0-0 3, Josh Ruch 0 2-2 2, Cristian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 8 0-0 20, Bryson McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Sam Woodard 0 0-0 0, Cort Vermillion 2 0-0 5, Dalton Hobick 7 0-0 16, Jackson Dudley 1 1-2 4, Tanner Pichon 5 1-1 11, Alec Harrison 6 3-4 16. Totals: 30 7-9 77.
Armstrong-Potomac (45) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 2 0-0 4, Ryan Edwards 1 0-1 2, Kollin Asbury 7 9-11 25, Luke Townsend 0 0-0 0, Aiden Blackford 0 0-0 0, Aidyn Deck 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 3 0-0 7, Levi Bridgman 1 0-1 2, Bowen Hesterberg 1 0-0 2, Blake Learnard 0 0-0 0, JT Frerichs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-13 45.
Oakwood;21;29;22;5;—;77
A-P;6;15;12;12;— ;45
3-point field goals — Oakwood 10 (Taflinger 4, Hobick 2, Drews, Vermillion, Dudley, Harrison); A-P 3 (Asbury 2, Buhr). Total fouls — Oakwood 10, A-P 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Salt Fork 43, Westville 41
Salt Fork (43) — Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 3 1-2 8, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 8 3-6 21, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 3 5-8 11. Totals: 15 9-16 43.
Westville (41) — Easton Barney 0 0-0 0, Zach Russell 0 1-2 1, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 3, Landon Haurez 3 2-5 8, Drew Wichtowski 3 0-0 7, Cade Schaumburg 1 0-0 3, Kamden Maddox 8 2-2 19. Totals: 16 5-9 41.
Salt Fork;10;8;16;9;—;43
Westville;16;4;15;6;— ;41
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 3 (Norton 2, Remole); Westville 4 (McMasters, Wichtowski,, Schaumburg, Maddox). Total fouls — Salt Fork 10, Westville 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
BHRA (83) — Ethan Dubois 3 1-1 7, Micah Stanford 5 0-0 11, Ayden Ingram 4 1-2 11, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 6, Chaz Dubois 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 8 2-2 19, Isiah Tidwell 3 1-1 7, Anderson Thomas 1 0-0 2, Caden Keleminic 4 0-0 8, Landon Leigh 2 0-0 6, Owen Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals: 35 5-6 83.
Geo-RF (29) — A'Jhon Watson 0 2-2 2, Cameron Steinbaugh 1 1-2 3, Cohen Cavanaugh 1 0-0 3, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 3 0-2 9, Kevin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 3 1-1 8, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 2 0-2 4. Totals: 10 4-9 29.
BHRA;12;25;25;20;—;83
Geo-RF;10;6;8;5;— ;29
3-point field goals — BHRA 8 (Ingram 2, Rice 2, Leigh 2, Meidel, Stanford); Geo-RF 5 (Maquet 3, Cavanaugh, Latoz). Total fouls — BHRA 8, Geo-RF 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Girls Tournament
Pool A — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1-0, Salt Fork 0-0, Westville 0-1
Pool B — Armstrong-Potomac 2-0, Hoopeston Area 1-1, Oakwood 1-1, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0-2
Friday, Jan. 13 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 25
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
Monday, Jan. 16 games
Oakwood 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24
Armstrong-Potomac 42, Hoopeston Area 27
Salt Fork 51, Westville 16
Wednesday, Jan. 18 games
Hoopeston Area vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
