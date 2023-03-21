MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division II National Tournament
At Mary Miller Complex
Danville Area Community College 67, Johnson County Community College 46
Johnson County (46) — Tymer Jackson 4-19 2-4 11, Josh Jordan 1-2 0-0 3, Desi Williams 4-12 2-2 10, Ryan Gordon 1-9 5-8 7, Kyler Mann 2-4 0-0 4, Kaleim Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Seth Chargois 1-3 0-0 2, Xavier Kahube 3-11 0-1 6. Totals: 17-64 9-15 46.
DACC (67) — Tyshay Epps 0-2 0-0 0, Ramalle Arnold 4-12 4-4 13, Martez Rhodes 1-1 0-0 3, Yavouba Traore 1-3 0-2 2, Kendall Taylor 4-8 2-3 10, Dameriz Merriweather 3-9 1-2 8, Lewis Richards 2-5 0-1 5, Ahmoni Weston 1-1 0-0 3, Jameer Ajibade 2-4 0-0 6, Stephen Atkinson 3-5 1-2 7, Trevin Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Caddell 0-1 0-0 0, Terrence Ringo 5-7 0-0 10. Totals: 26-58 8-14 67.
Johnson Co.;19;27;—; 46
DACC;35;32;—; 67
3-point goals — Johnson County 3-19 (Jordan 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Jackson 1-7, Chargois 0-1, Weilliams 0-5); DACC 7-17 (Ajibade 2-3, Weston 1-1, Richards 1-1, Rhodes 1-1, Merrwieather 1-3, Arnold 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Caddell 0-1, Epps 0-2). Rebounds — Johnson County 35 (Gordon 8); DACC 53 (Merriweather 12). Assists — Johnson County 7 (Jackson, Williams 3); DACC 6 (Merriweather 4). Steals — Johnson County 7 (Williams 3); DACC 1 (Ajibade). Turnovers — Johnson County 11, DACC 19. Total fouls — Johnson County 17, DACC 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Macomb Community College 72, Chesapeake College 59
Chesapeake (59) — Lamont Powell 8-16 2-2 19, Ezekiel Edwards 2-7 0-0 4, Izaiah Credle 2-8 2-3 7, DJ Earl 2-12 0-0 4, JayShayn Freeman 4-12 0-0 9, Justin DeMaria 6-14 0-0 16, TaQuan Courtney 0-0 0 0, Azim Sana 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-70 4-5 59.
Macomb (72) — Linden Holder 2-6 0-1 6, Aidan Rubio 10-16 3-4 25, Tamario Aciley 3-5 0-0 6, Kareem Abrurashed 3-6 0-0 7, Tymias Williams 3-7 1-2 7, Kyle Millender 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron McEvans 4-9 2-3 11, Jaylen Daughtery 5-6 0-0 10, Juwan Mazey 0-0 0-0 0, Tom McNelis 0-0 0-0 0, Shawn Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-55 6-10 72.
Chesapeake;23;36;—;59
Macomb;33;39;—;72
3-point goals — Chesapeake 7-27 (DeMaria 4-9, Powell 1-3, Credle 1-3, Freeman 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Earl 0-5); Macomb 6-20 (Rubio 2-5, Holder 2-6, Aburashed 1-2, McEvans 1-4, Aciley 0-1, Williams 0-2). Rebounds — Chesapeake 33 (Edwards 7); Macomb 42 (Daughtery 9). Assists — Chesapeake 9 (Powell 3); Macomb 12 (Holder, Williams 3). Steals — Chesapeake 6 (Sana 2); Macomb 2 (Aciley, Williams). Turnovers — Chesapeake 7, Macomb 12. Total fouls — Chesapeake 11, Macomb 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Henry Ford College 83, Arkansas State Mid-South 74
Arkansas State Mid-South (74) — Braxtyn McCurien 7-10 1-4 17, OJ Marrs 6-11 0-0 12, Jailen Anderson 1-7 0-0 3, Jesse Washington 5-16 0-0 12, Christian Thompson 6-8 4-4 16, Kyrin Dock 1-2 0-0 2, Chris Martin 2-7 0-0 6, TJ Steward 1-2 0-0 2, Je'Marion Westbrook 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 23-55 17-23 66.
Henry Ford (83) — Curtis Jackson 2-7 1-3 6, Tyler Mack 7-15 0-2 20, D'Quarion Cole 4-10 0-0 11, D'Juan Seal 11-15 4-4 26, Tyrhe Fortney 0-2 0-0 0, Mike Robinson 3-3 0-0 7, Caleb Bates 3-9 4-4 10, Marcus Gibbs 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 31-62 9-13 83.
ASMS;39;35;—; 74
Henry Ford;44;39;—; 83
3-point goals — ASMS 7-21 (McCurien 2-4, Martin 2-5, Washington 2-8, Anderson 1-3, Thompson 0-1); Henry Ford 12-30 (Mack 6-14, Cole 3-9, Robinson 1-1, Gibbs 1-1, Seal 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds — ASMS 37 (Washington 8); Henry Ford 32 (Seal 8). Assists — ASMS 13 (McCurien 4); Henry Ford 16 (Jackson 8). Steals — ASMS 2 (Anderson, Dock); Henry Ford 9 (Jackson 4). Turnovers — ASMS 17, Henry Ford 8. Total fouls — ASMS 12, Henry Ford 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Davidson-Davie Community College 83, Florida Gateway College 77
Florida Gateway (77) — Jeremiah Barze 3-11 4-8 10, Eric Canavan 4-8 0-3 8, Maurice Campbell 5-12 1-2 12, Antewan Webber 4-9 4-4 14, Ty'darius Gulley 0-3 0-0 0, Jeremy Young 1-3 0-0 2, Nathaniel Mobley 0-3 0-0 0, Riley Kilgore 0-1 2-2 2, Amayoaah Phillips 11-17 4-4 27, Demorian Valmyr 1-3 0-2 2. Totals: 29-70 15-25 77.
Davidson-Davie (83) — Jarvis Tillman 0-2 0-0 0, Jonathan Foust 2-5 1-2 7, Jaheim Taylor 9-17 1-5 21, Aaron Ross 2-6 5-6 9, Chase Mebane 6-9 5-5 18, Zyhir Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Raymond Bellamy 2-4 2-6 6, Jordan McNeill 1-2 0-0 2, Keith Reese Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Trey Fields 0-1 0-1 0, Jahlen King 2-7 4-6 9, Elan Muniz 3-4 0-0 9, Nygie Stroman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-57 20-33 83.
Florida Gateway;34;43;—;77
Davidson-Davie;25;58;—;83
3-point goals — Florida Gateway 4-11 (Webber 2-4, Campbell 1-3, Phillips 1-1, Kilgore 0-1, Barze 0-2); Davidson-Davie 9-25 (Muniz 3-4, Foust 2-4, Taylor 2-6, Mebane 1-1, King 1-5, Ross 0-1, McNeill 0-1, Fields 0-1, Tillman 0-2). Rebounds — Florida Gateway 41 (Campbell 7); Davidson-Davie 43 (Tillman 1-2). Assists — Florida Gateway 7 (Phillips 4); Davidson-Davie 11 (McNeill 3). Steals — Florida Gateway 16 (Campbell 5); Davidson-Davie 8 (Taylor, Ross 2). Turnovers — Florida Gateway 19, Davidson-Davie 22. Total fouls — Florida Gateway 26, Davidson-Davie 20. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Davidson-Davie 1
Niagara County Community College 72, Central Community College-Columbus 70
Central (70) — Derek Merwick 2-6 1-3 5, Josh Baker 0-1 2-2 2, Trey Deveaux 6-13 5-5 20, Jayden Byabato 4-11 0-0 11, Blake Daberkow 4-9 2-2 12, PJ Davis 5-9 6-6 18, Preston Thomas 0-3 2-2 2, Aidan Graham 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 21-55 18-20 70.
Niagara (72) — LaMarquis Merchant Jr. 1-3 3-4 5, Lamar Lovelace 4-12 2-4 10, Allen Fordham 3-5 1-3 9, Fenley Jean-Baptiste 2-7 3-4 7, Taylor Sanders 4-7 0-1 8, Oumaru Hydara 4-5 4-5 12, JaVaughn Jones 5-9 0-0 11, Julian Cunningham 1-3 0-0 3, Jalen Franklin 2-3 0-2 5, Noreon Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Jaral Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Finn Mohl 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-61 13-23 72.
Central;34;36;—; 70
Niagara;32;40;—; 72
3-point goals — Central 10-34 (Byabato 3-7, Deveaux 3-9, Davis 2-5, Daberkow 2-7, Merwick 0-1, Baker 0-1, Graham 0-1, Thomas 0-3); Niagara 5-15 (Fordham 2-2, Franklin 1-1, Jones 1-2, Cunningham 1-2, Merchant 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Williams 0-2, Lovelace 0-4). Rebounds — Central 38 (Merwick 7); Niagara 35 (Jean-Baptiste 8). Assists — Central 10 (Merwick, Baker 3); Niagara 4 (Merchant, Lovelace, Fordham, Jones). Steals — Central 3 (Merwick, Byabato, Davis); Niagara 6 (Fordham 2). Turnovers — Central 15, Niagara 9. Total fouls — Central 16, Niagara 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Central 1.
Milwaukee Area Technical College 83, Mott Community College 68
Mott (68) — Nate Brown 4-11 3-4 11, Mehki Ellison 7-18 1-2 16, Terrance Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Damarcies Moore 8-13 7-9 24, Vincent Mayes 1-3 0-0 2, Zavion McClendon 0-5 1-2 1, Phoenix Marble 0-0 0-0 0, Trucel Singleton 1-4 0-0 2, Tylan Osborn 2-2 0-0 4, Duriel Mask 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 26-64 12-17 68.
Milwaukee Area (83) — Mikale Stevenson 3-8 5-6 11, DeMarco Clayton 5-10 2-2 13, Ke'Varius Taylor 3-5 0-2 6, Shelton Williams 5-8 0-2 10, Mason Johnson 12-17 2-2 26, Staishaun Kelley 0-1 0-1 0, Jermayn Baxter 0-0 0-0 0, Brionne Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Richard Warren 2-6 1-2 5, George Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Oluwamayowa Aknsipe 1-2 0-0 2, Tarek Abdel Kireem 3-7 3-4 10. Totals: 34-67 13-21 83.
Mott;37;31;—; 68
Milwaukee Area;48;35;—; 83
3-point goals — Mott 4-15 (Moore 1-1, Mask 1-2, Jones 1-2, Ellison 1-3, Brown 0-3, McClendon 0-4); Milwaukee Area 2-7 (Abdel kireem 1-3, Clayton 1-4). Rebounds — Mott 35 (Moore 13); Milwaukee Area 42 (Williams 9). Assists — Mott 7 (Ellison 2, Jones 2, McClendon 2); Milwaukee Area 12 (Stevenson 6). Steals — Mott 4 (Jones, Moore, McClendon, Singleton); Milwaukee Area 5 (Taylor 3). Turnovers — Mott 11, Milwaukee Area 8. Total fouls — Mott 19, Milwaukee Area 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
