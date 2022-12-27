PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Monticello
Oakwood 51, Ridgeview 48
Oakwood (51) — Josh Ruch 2 0-0 5, Alec Harrison 6 0-0 12, Tanner Pichon 4 2-3 11, Brody Taflinger 5 0-0 11, Dalton Hobick 5 2-2 12, Cort Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Jackson Dudley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-5 51.
Ridgeview (48) — Cale Hoffman 4 1-2 12, Kyle Stubblefield 0 0-0 0, Cam Kelly 8 0-2 22, Clayton Beitz 0 0-0 0, Nathan Donaldson 3 4-4 10, Jacob Whitehill 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Baker 0 0-0 0, Cole Kennedy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-8 48.
Oakwood;20;6;14;11;—;51
Ridgeview;14;13;13;8;— ;48
3-point field goals — Oakwood 3 (Ruch, Pichon, Taflinger); Ridgeview 9 (Kelly 6, Hoffman 3). Total fouls — Oakwood 11, Ridgeview 11. Fouled out — Hoffman. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Indiana Math and Science 42
BHRA (54) — Micah Stanford 1 0-0 3, Ayden Ingram 6 2-2 15, Hayden Rice 1 0-0 2, Chaz Dubois 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 8 4-8 23, Isaiah Tidwell 5 1-2 11. Totals: 21 7-13 54.
Indiana MS (42) — Jdden Mickins 2 2-2 7, Josiah Nunn 2 1-2 6, Jasbum Sowell 1 0-0 2, Jasmin Suvalija 4 1-1 10, David Kolungo 0 0-0 0, Amanie DePriest 0 0-0 0, Kyven Smith 0 0-0 0, Roosevelt Franklin 0 0-0 0, Carmello Howard 4 1-1 9, Jasen Hatfield 3 1-1 7, Jeremiah Oliver 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 7-9 42.
BHRA;16;3;13;22;—; 54
IMS;9;9;16;8;— ;42
3-point field goals — BHRA 5 (Meidel 3, Ingram, Stanford); IMS 3 (Mickins, Nunn, Suvalija). Total fouls — BHRA 10, ISM 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 82, Villa Grove 55
Villa Grove (55) — Gaven Kuer 0 0-0 0, Robert Fancher 5 0-0 13, Nolan Morse 1 0-1 2, Layne Rund 3 5-6 14, Cooper Clark 0 0-0 0, Brayden Dowler 0 0-0 0, Lukas Shadwick 6 0-0 15, Logan Turner 0 0-0 0, Peyton Smith 4 1-2 9, Colter Benschnider 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-9 55.
BHRA (82) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micah Stanford 3 0-0 7, Ayden Ingram 6 0-0 14, Hayden Rice 7 0-0 18, Chaz Dubois 3 2-2 8, Brett Meidel 6 2-2 17, Isaiah Tidwell 7 0-1 14, Anderson Thomas 0 0-0 0, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 2 0-2 4. Totals: 34 4-7 82.
Villa Grove;7;19;19;10;—;55
BHRA;20;24;25;13;— ;82
3-point field goals — Villa Grove 9 (Fancher 3, Rund 3, Shadwick 3); BHRA 10 (Rice 4, Meidel 3, Ingram 2, Stanford). Total fouls — Villa Grove 10, BHRA 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Armstrong-Potomac 41, Heritage 38
Armstrong-Potomac (41) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 3 0-1 7, Kollin Asbury 8 4-8 20, Evan Schluter 1 3-6 5, Cain Buhr 4 0-0 9, Bowen Hesterburg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-15 41.
Heritage (38) — Juliyan Gray 3 0-2 6, Timmy Wilson 3 0-0 8, Drew Williams 3 3-8 9, Robert Holloman 0 0-0 0, Rylan White 4 0-0 11, Aaron Coffin 2 0-0 4, Joel Bear 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-10 38.
A-P;9;12;9;11;—;41
Heritage;9;7;7;15;— ;38
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Bailey, Buhr); Heritage 5 (White 3, Wilson 2). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 8, Heritage 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32
Salt Fork (64) — Grant Wilson 0 2-2 2, Ty Smoot 1 0-0 2, Ian Church 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 5, Blake Hettmansberger 4 0-1 8, Evan Webb 3 0-1 6, Kamdyn Keller 1 2-2 5, Blake Norton 6 3-6 15, Gavin Chew 0 1-2 1, Garrett Taylor 8 4-5 20. Totals: 25 12-19 64.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (32) — A'Jhon Watson 2 0-0 5, Cam Steinbaugh 5 0-2 11, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 1 0-0 3, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 4 0-0 10, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 1-4 32.
Salt Fork;22;17;19;6;—;64
Geo-RF;10;10;9;3;— ;32
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Remole, Keller); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5 (Maquet 2, Watson, Steinbaugh, Latoz). Total fouls — Salt Fork 9, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16. Fouled out — Latoz. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 73, Armstrong-Potomac 27
Salt Fork (73) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 1-2 1, Ian Church 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 2 1-1 5, Blake Hettmansberger 2 3-4 7, Evan Webb 2 1-1 5, Kamdyn Keller 3 0-0 7, Blake Norton 8 4-6 20, Maddax Stine 2 2-2 6, Gavin Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 8 4-5 20, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 16-21 73.
Armstrong-Potomac (27) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 0 0-0 0, Ryan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 9 1-2 21, Evan Schluter 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0, Bowen Hesterburg 2 0-2 6, Blake Learned 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-4 27.
Salt Fork;17;22;21;13;—;73
A-P;5;6;13;3;— ;27
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Keller); A-P 4 (Asbury 2, Hesterberg 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 6, Armstrong-Potomac 14. Fouled out — Bailey. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63
Heritage (72) — Gray 5 3-4 14, Wilson 4 1-2 10, Williams 4 4-7 12, Holloman 5 2-2 13, Bensyl 0 0-0 0, White 5 0-0 15, Nickle 0 0-0 0, Coffin 2 2-2 8, Bensyl 0 0-0 0, Bear 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-17 72.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (63) — A'Jhon Watson 5 3-7 13, Cam Steinbaugh 5 11-15 22, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 0 0-0 0, Logan Hummell 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 7 0-0 18, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 3 4-6 10. Totals: 20 18-28 63.
Heritage;14;19;17;22;—;72
Geo-RF;15;17;13;18;— ;63
3-point field goals — Heritage 10 (White 5, Coffin 2, Gray, Wilson); Geo-RF 5 (Maquet 4, Steinbaugh). Total fouls — Heritage 19, Geo-RF 17. Fouled out — Hall. Technical fouls — none.
At Kansas
Martinsville 29, Westville 26
Martinsville (29) — Simons 2 0-0 4, Baird 0 0-0 0, Parcel 2 0-1 4, Evens 0 0-0 0, Herrera 1 0-0 2, Lowry 5 0-2 11, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Skinner 3 0-0 8. Totals: 13 0-3 29.
Westville (26) — Easton Barney 1 0-0 2, Zach Russell 1 2-2 5, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 2, Landen Haurez 2 0-0 4, Aidan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 2 0-0 5, Matthew Darling 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 3 1-2 8, Preston Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-4 26.
Martinsville;9;6;7;7;—;29
Westville;5;8;4;9;— ;26
3-point field goals — Martinsville 3 (Skinner 2, Lowry); Westville 3 (Russell, Schaumburg, Maddox). Total fouls — Martinsville 12, Westville 12. Fouled out —Haurez. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Lexington 27, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 20
Lexington (27) — Sennett 0 4-4 4, Peacock 2 3-4 7, Wright 0 0-0 0, Grunois 0 0-0 0, Dubois 0 3-4 3, Watson 3 0-1 6, Pearce 0 0-2 0, Cheever 2 2-5 8. Totals: 8 12-20 27.
BHRA (20) — Aubrey Peters 1 0-0 2, Natalie Clapp 0 0-1 0, Beth McMahon 4 0-0 8, Mayzee Myers 4 0-0 8, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 2 0-0 4, Ella Acton 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 0-2 20.
Lexington;8;7;3;9;—;27
BHRA;2;6;8;4;— ;20
Total fouls — Lexington 13, BHRA 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29
Unity (46) — Adison Ray 2 2-5 7, Meredith Reed 3 3-6 9, Reagan Little 3 0-1 6, Lauren Miller 3 0-0 7, Jocelyn Lefaivre 0 0-0 0, Raegan Stringer 5 7-7 17, Emily Decker 0 0-0 0, Lauren Haas 0 0-0 0, Claire McNardy 0 0-0 0, Abbie Piecayniski 0 0-0 0, McKinley Weller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-19 46.
BHRA (29) — Aubrey Peters 1 0-0 2, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Borzath 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 4-5 7, Beth McMahon 1 2-2 4, Ava Acton 1 2-2 4, Draycee Nelson 2 1-2 5, Ella Acton 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 0 1-2 1, Mayzee Myers 2 1-2 6. Totals: 8 11-15 29.
Unity;9;15;11;11;—;46
BHRA;5;15;3;6;— ;29
3-point field goals — Unity 2 (Ray, Miller); BHRA 2 (Clapp, Myers). Total fouls — Unity 13, BHRA 16. Fouled out — Nelson. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Oakwood 46, Lexington 36
Oakwood (46) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 1-2 10, Bella Bradford 3 0-0 6, Nikita Taylor 4 2-5 10, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 5 8-10 18, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-0 2, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-17 46.
Lexington (37) — Senett 1 0-0 3, Peacock 3 4-4 10, Wright 1 0-0 2, Dubois 2 1-2 5, Watson 3 0-1 6, Pearce 1 0-0 2, Cheever 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 5-7 37.
Oakwood;14;9;10;13;—;46
Lexington;10;6;11;10;— ;37
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith); Lexington 4 (Peacock 3, Senett). Total fouls — Oakwood 12, Lexington 11. Fouled out — Watson. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Cissna Park 52, Oakwood 29
Cissna Park (52) — Addison Lucht 9 0-0 20, Julia Edleman 0 0-0 0, Bethany Maul 0 0-0 0, Mikala Kanter 5 1-2 15, Duncan King 1 2-2 4, Morgan Sink 3 0-0 6, Sophie Davis 1 0-0 2, Riley Maul 0 0-0 0, Gwen Chatterton 0 0-0 0, Tricia Raub 0 0-0 0, Lauren Hammer 0 0-0 0, Josie Newman 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Stadeli 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 4-6 52.
Oakwood (29) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 0-0 4, Bella Bradford 1 0-0 2, Nikita Taylor 5 0-0 10, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 4 1-2 9, Cherokee Hammer 1 0-2 2, Mady Nicoson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Hanner 0 0-2 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-6 29.
Cissna Park;16;10;13;13;—;52
Oakwood;8;12;7;2;— ;29
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 6 (Kanter 4, Lucht 2). Total fouls — Cissna Park 8, Oakwood 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 31, Armstrong-Potomac 18
Salt Fork (31) — Macie Russell 1 5-6 7, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 0 1-2 1, Bracie Hird 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 5 6-7 18, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Karli McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 0 3-4 3, Brycie Smith 0 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 0 2-2 2. Totals: 6 17-21 31.
Armstrong-Potomac (18) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 1 0-0 3, Kyla Bullington 3 1-4 7, Cami Saltsgaver 1 5-5 7, Makenna Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0 1-4 1. Totals: 5 7-13 18.
Salt Fork;4;5;14;8;—;31
A-P;2;7;3;6;— ;18
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Jamison 2); Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Jameson). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Armstrong-Potomac 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Benton Central 57, Salt Fork 50
Benton Central (57) — Wetli 3 2-2 10, Rich 1 0-0 2, Cooley 0 0-0 0, Hardebeck 1 0-1 2, Tolen 4 1-2 9, Gephart 0 0-0 0, Foster 3 0-0 7, Gick 12 3-4 27, Keller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-9 57.
Salt Fork (50) — Macie Russell 4 2-2 12, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 1 0-0 2, Bracie Hird 2 0-0 4, Alexa Jamison 10 3-4 23, Shelby McGee 2 0-0 4, Karli McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 0 1-2 1, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-8 50.
Benton Central;15;18;9;15;—;57
Salt Fork;13;9;14;14;— ;50
3-point field goals — Benton Central 3 (Wetli 2, Foster); Salt Fork 2 (Russell 2). Total fouls — Benton Central 8, Salt Fork 14. Fouled out — Brycie Hird. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Cissna Park 50, Armstrong-Potomac 42
Cissna Park (50) — Addison Lucht 8 3-5 22, Julia Edelman 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Knake 3 1-2 8, Regan King 0 3-4 3, Marlan Sinn 1 0-0 3, Sophia Duis 2 0-2 4, Riley Maul 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Hamrick 1 2-2 4, Josie Neukomm 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 9-15 50.
Armstrong-Potomac (42) — Brynn Spencer 2 0-0 6, Lily Jameson 1 1-2 3, Kyla Bullington 9 6-8 25, Cami Saltsgaver 2 2-4 6, Makenna Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-14 42.
Cissna Park;9;11;14;16;—;50
A-P;8;8;14;12;— ;42
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 7 (Lucht 3, Neukomm 2, Sinn, Knake); A-P 3 (Spencer 2, Bullington). Total fouls — Cissna Park 9, A-P 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Benton Central 69, North Vermillion 42
Benton Central (69) — Rudolph 1 1-4 3, Wetli 2 0-1 4, Rich 1 2-3 4, Cooley 3 0-3 6, Harderick 3 2-2 11, Tolen 5 0-0 10, Gephard 1 0-0 2, Foster 2 2-4 6, Gick 8 4-4 20, Keller 1 0-0 3, Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 11-21 69.
North Vermillion (42) — Cadence Dunham 2 0-0 4, Callie Naylor 2 0-0 6, Braxtyn Dunham 3 1-2 8, Lauren Ellis 1 2-2 4, Kera Dunham 1 0-0 2, Kayanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 1 0-0 2, Braylee Brown 2 1-2 5, Tera Thompson 3 0-1 6, Olivia Pearman 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 5-9 42.
Benton Central;24;16;10;19;—; 69
N. Vermillion;8;20;7;7 ;— ;42
3-point field goals — Benton Central 4 (Harderick 3, Keller); North Vermillion 3 (Naylor 2, Dunham). Total fouls — Benton Central 15, North Vermillion 17. Fouled out — Foster. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Unity 36, North Vermillion 16
Unity (36) — Addison Ray 3 0-1 8, Meredith Reed 0 0-0 0, Reagan Little 3 0-0 6, Lauren Miller 2 0-0 4, Jocelyn LeFaivre 1 0-4 2, Reagan Strawer 5 1-2 12, Emily Decker 0 0-0 0, Lauren Haas 0 0-0 0, Claire MeHarry 1 0-0 2, Abbie Dieczynski 1 0-0 2, Elle Cherry 0 0-0 0, McKinley Weller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-6 36.
N. Vermillion (16) — Cadence Dunham 0 1-6 1, Callie Naylor 0 0-0 0, Braxtyn Dunham 1 0-1 2, Lauren Ellis 0 2-2 2, Kena Dunham 1 0-0 2, Kayanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 1 0-0 3, Braylee Brown 0 0-2 0, Tera Thompson 0 2-2 2, Olivia Pearman 1 2-4 4. Totals: 4 7-17 16.
Unity;9;12;11;4;—;36
N. Vermillion;4;0;5;7;— ;16
3-point field goals — Unity 2 (Strawser, Ray); N. Vermillion 1 (Pollard). Total fouls — Unity 14, N. Vermillion 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
