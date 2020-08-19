PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Attica, Ind.
Bi-County Golf Tournament
Harrison Hills C.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Seeger 232, 2. Covington 243, 3. Fountain Central 250, 4. Attica.
Medalist — Jocelyn Kerr (A) 48.
Seeger (232) — Emily Bowen 56, Jaci Halsema 56, Joey Salts 57, Hays 63, Geisert 63
Covington (243) — Audrey Galloway 58, Richardson 59, Peyton 62, Pickel 64, Martin 69.
Fountain Central (250) — Parks 58, Walls 62, Keeling 62, Hicks 68
Attica — Kerr 48, Mandeville 60, Smith 68
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Crawfordsville 1
Singles — Cody Linville (FC) def. Austin Motz 6-1, 7-5; Jacob Keeling (FC) def. Thatcher Gambrel 6-3, 6-0; James Murphy (C) def. Brent Myers 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles — Carson Eberly-CJ Yager (FC) def. Zack Fichter-Ziair Morgan 6-3, 6-0; Sawyer Keeling-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. James Novak-Thomas Bowling 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 1-0 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0
Covington`25`25`25
N. Montgomery`9`12`16
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Nai'a Pettit 15, Holly Linville 8. Blocks — Linville 2. Assists — Karsyn Engle 30. Service aces — Linville 5, Engle 3.
Records — Covington 1-0 overall.
At Wolcott, Ind.
Seeger 3, Tri-County 0
Seeger`25`25`25
Tri-County`14`10`11
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Avery Cole 9, Riley Shrader 5, Paige Laffoon 5, Aubrey Cole 5, Sophia Ashby 3. Blocks — Shrader 3. Assists — Ashby 23. Service aces — Shrader 4.
Records — Seeger 1-0 overall; Tri-County 0-2 overall
LOCAL GOLF
Danville County Club
Men's and Ladies' Club Championship
Championship Flight
Brett Irle`76-72 — 148
Ben McElhoe`74-75 — 149
Rand Campbell`76-77 — 153
First Flight
Dr. S. Kahlon`83-81 — 164
Wade Adams`89-84 — 173
Tom Chamberlain`87-89 — 176
Third Flight
Gary Ward`96-95 — 191
Rick Edwards`92-100 — 192
Dr. S. Amin`97-102 — 199
Ladies Championship
Debbie Toler`87-82 — 169
Tracy Vincent`91-103 — 194
Beth Chamberlain`98-108 — 206
