PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Attica, Ind.

Bi-County Golf Tournament

Harrison Hills C.C. (Par 72) 

Team results — 1. Seeger 232, 2. Covington 243, 3. Fountain Central 250, 4. Attica.

Medalist — Jocelyn Kerr (A) 48.

Seeger (232) — Emily Bowen 56, Jaci Halsema 56, Joey Salts 57, Hays 63, Geisert 63

Covington (243) — Audrey Galloway 58, Richardson 59, Peyton 62, Pickel 64, Martin 69.

Fountain Central (250) — Parks 58, Walls 62, Keeling 62, Hicks 68

Attica — Kerr 48, Mandeville 60, Smith 68

PREP BOYS TENNIS

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

Fountain Central 4, Crawfordsville 1

Singles — Cody Linville (FC) def. Austin Motz 6-1, 7-5; Jacob Keeling (FC) def. Thatcher Gambrel 6-3, 6-0; James Murphy (C) def. Brent Myers 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles — Carson Eberly-CJ Yager (FC) def. Zack Fichter-Ziair Morgan 6-3, 6-0; Sawyer Keeling-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. James Novak-Thomas Bowling 6-0, 6-1.

Records — Fountain Central 1-0 overall.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

Covington 3, North Montgomery 0

Covington`25`25`25

N. Montgomery`9`12`16

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Nai'a Pettit 15, Holly Linville 8. Blocks — Linville 2. Assists — Karsyn Engle 30. Service aces — Linville 5, Engle 3. 

Records — Covington 1-0 overall.

At Wolcott, Ind.

Seeger 3, Tri-County 0

Seeger`25`25`25

Tri-County`14`10`11

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Avery Cole 9, Riley Shrader 5, Paige Laffoon 5, Aubrey Cole 5, Sophia Ashby 3. Blocks — Shrader 3. Assists — Ashby 23. Service aces — Shrader 4.

Records — Seeger 1-0 overall; Tri-County 0-2 overall

LOCAL GOLF

Danville County Club 

Men's and Ladies' Club Championship

Championship Flight

Brett Irle`76-72 — 148

Ben McElhoe`74-75 — 149

Rand Campbell`76-77 — 153

First Flight

Dr. S. Kahlon`83-81 — 164

Wade Adams`89-84 — 173

Tom Chamberlain`87-89 — 176

Third Flight

Gary Ward`96-95 — 191

Rick Edwards`92-100 — 192

Dr. S. Amin`97-102 — 199

Ladies Championship

Debbie Toler`87-82 — 169

Tracy Vincent`91-103 — 194

Beth Chamberlain`98-108 — 206

