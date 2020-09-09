PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Watseka 188, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 192, 3. Westville 200.
Medalist — Jordan Schroeder (W) 39.
Watseka (188) — Schroeder 39, Hagen Hoy 47, Zach Hickman 50, Ada,m Norder 52, Ty Berry 54, Mitchell Gaylen 54
BHRA (192) — Rance Bryant 44, Nick Garmon 46, Owen Miller 50, Carson Darby 52, Leighton Meeker 53, Issac Tabels 54.
Westville (200) — Kenny Clarkston 48, Jack Duensing 49, Ty Williamson 51, Noah Crose 52, Gage Hatcher 53, Jonah Troglia 68
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Oxford, Ind.
At Oak Grove C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Benton Central 205, 2. Seeger 211, 3. Resselaer 213.
Medalist — Geleott (R) 45.
Seeger (211) — Emily Bowen 50, Sadie Geisert 53, Joey Salts 53, Maddie Hays 55, Jayci Halsema 56
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Rockville, Ind.
Parke Heritage 3, Covington 0
Covington`20`16`20
Parke Heritage`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills —Amber Cruser 9, Erin Reynolds 5. Assists — Karsyn Engle 23. Service aces — Reynolds 3.
Records — Covington 5-1 overall, 2-1 in Wabash River Conference.
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
North Montgomery 3, Fountain Central 1
F. Central`17`16`25`18
N. Montgomery`25`25`18`25
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larrissa Bowers 11, Chloe Golia 7, Lillie Fishero 5, . Blocks — Golia 2. Assists — Fishero 15, Trinity Lindquist 12. Service aces — Fishero 2. Digs — Marley Massey 20.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
At Normal
Ironwood Match Play Championship
Semifinals
Danville Area Community College 3, Heartland Community College 2
Logan Richardson (DACC) def. David Hutson, 1-up.
Nick Pinter (DACC) def. Brevin Knight, 3 & 2.
David Warren (DACC) def. Logan Winn, 2 &1.
Trevor Laub (HCC) def. Lukas Ball, 2-up.
Evan Semonis (HCC) def. Rylan Wolfe, 2 & 1.
Championship
Danville Area Community College 1, Illinois Valley Community College 1.
Logan Richardson (DACC) def. Ian Roach, 4 & 3.
Nick Pinter (DACC) leading Clay Wells, 2-up with 3 to play.
David Warren (DACC) leading Ben Cyr, 1-up with 2 to play.
Lukas Ball (DACC) leading Nick Mariotti, 4-up with 5 to play.
Trent DeVenney (IVCC) def. Rylan Wolfe, 3 & 2.
