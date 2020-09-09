PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Watseka 188, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 192, 3. Westville 200.

Medalist — Jordan Schroeder (W) 39.

Watseka (188) — Schroeder 39, Hagen Hoy 47, Zach Hickman 50, Ada,m Norder 52, Ty Berry 54, Mitchell Gaylen 54

BHRA (192) — Rance Bryant 44, Nick Garmon 46, Owen Miller 50, Carson Darby 52, Leighton Meeker 53, Issac Tabels 54.

Westville (200) — Kenny Clarkston 48, Jack Duensing 49, Ty Williamson 51, Noah Crose 52, Gage Hatcher 53, Jonah Troglia 68

PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Oxford, Ind.

At Oak Grove C.C. (Par 36)

Team results — 1. Benton Central 205, 2. Seeger 211, 3. Resselaer 213.

Medalist — Geleott (R) 45.

Seeger (211) — Emily Bowen 50, Sadie Geisert 53, Joey Salts 53, Maddie Hays 55, Jayci Halsema 56

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Rockville, Ind.

Parke Heritage 3, Covington 0

Covington`20`16`20

Parke Heritage`25`25`25

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills —Amber Cruser 9, Erin Reynolds 5. Assists — Karsyn Engle 23. Service aces — Reynolds 3.

Records — Covington 5-1 overall, 2-1 in Wabash River Conference.

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

North Montgomery 3, Fountain Central 1

F. Central`17`16`25`18

N. Montgomery`25`25`18`25

Fountain Central Statistical leaders

Kills — Larrissa Bowers 11, Chloe Golia 7, Lillie Fishero 5, . Blocks — Golia 2. Assists — Fishero 15, Trinity Lindquist 12. Service aces — Fishero 2. Digs — Marley Massey 20.

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

At Normal

Ironwood Match Play Championship

Semifinals

Danville Area Community College 3, Heartland Community College 2

Logan Richardson (DACC) def. David Hutson, 1-up.

Nick Pinter (DACC) def. Brevin Knight, 3 & 2.

David Warren (DACC) def. Logan Winn, 2 &1.

Trevor Laub (HCC) def. Lukas Ball, 2-up.

Evan Semonis (HCC) def. Rylan Wolfe, 2 & 1.

Championship

Danville Area Community College 1, Illinois Valley Community College 1.

Logan Richardson (DACC) def. Ian Roach, 4 & 3.

Nick Pinter (DACC) leading Clay Wells, 2-up with 3 to play.

David Warren (DACC) leading Ben Cyr, 1-up with 2 to play.

Lukas Ball (DACC) leading Nick Mariotti, 4-up with 5 to play.

Trent DeVenney (IVCC) def. Rylan Wolfe, 3 & 2.

